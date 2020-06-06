2020 primary Elections Guam results
The U.S. territory of Guam holds its Democratic presidential nominating contest, where 7 delegates are at stake. The territory participates in the nominating process, but not the general election.
Presidential caucus results
Projected winner
Democrats / 7 Delegates
100% In
The following is a summary of Guam's Democratic Caucus. Guam has 7 delegates and 13 available delegates including supers.
- Democrat
Joe BidenWinner
69.6%
270
+ 5 Delegates
- Democrat
Bernie Sanders
30.4%
118
+ 2 Delegates