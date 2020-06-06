Happening Today

2020 primary Elections Guam results

The U.S. territory of Guam holds its Democratic presidential nominating contest, where 7 delegates are at stake. The territory participates in the nominating process, but not the general election.

Presidential caucus results

Democrats / 7 Delegates

100% In

Projected winner

The following is a summary of Guam's Democratic Caucus. Guam has 7 delegates and 13 available delegates including supers.

  • Democrat

    Joe BidenWinner

    69.6%

    270

    + 5 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Bernie Sanders

    30.4%

    118

    + 2 Delegates

