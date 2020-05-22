Happening Today

2020 primary Elections Hawaii results

The Hawaii Democratic Party holds its presidential primary entirely by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. The contest has 24 delegates up for grabs.

Presidential primary results

Democrats / 24 Delegates

100% In

Projected winner

The following is a summary of Hawaii's D-President. Hawaii has 24 delegates and 33 available delegates including supers.

  • Democrat

    Joe BidenWinner

    63.2%

    21,215

    + 16 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Bernie Sanders

    36.8%

    12,337

    + 8 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Uncommitted

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Michael Bloomberg

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Pete Buttigieg

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Tulsi Gabbard

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Amy Klobuchar

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Deval Patrick

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Tom Steyer

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Elizabeth Warren

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Andrew Yang

    0%

    0

  • CD1

    100% In

    May 23 2020, 6:16PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden66.4%

    9,315

    Sanders33.6%

    4,716

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • CD2

    100% In

    May 23 2020, 6:17PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden61%

    11,900

    Sanders39%

    7,621

    Uncommitted0%

    0

County breakdown

LIVE on May 28 2020, 6:59PM ET
2020 State primaries and caucuses