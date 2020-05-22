2020 primary Elections Hawaii results
The Hawaii Democratic Party holds its presidential primary entirely by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. The contest has 24 delegates up for grabs.
Presidential primary results
Projected winner
Democrats / 24 Delegates
100% In
The following is a summary of Hawaii's D-President. Hawaii has 24 delegates and 33 available delegates including supers.
- Democrat
Joe BidenWinner
63.2%
21,215
+ 16 Delegates
- Democrat
Bernie Sanders
36.8%
12,337
+ 8 Delegates
- Democrat
Uncommitted
0%
0
- Democrat
Michael Bloomberg
0%
0
- Democrat
Pete Buttigieg
0%
0
- Democrat
Tulsi Gabbard
0%
0
- Democrat
Amy Klobuchar
0%
0
- Democrat
Deval Patrick
0%
0
- Democrat
Tom Steyer
0%
0
- Democrat
Elizabeth Warren
0%
0
- Democrat
Andrew Yang
0%
0
LIVE on May 28 2020, 6:59PM ET
Hover over the map for details