Illinois will award 155 delegates toward the Democratic presidential nomination. In the Republican presidential race, token opposition will prove no match for President Trump. In the state’s Senate primary contests, the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Dick Durbin, is running unopposed, while five Republicans are competing for the chance to challenge him in November.

Election officials in the state have said extra precautions are being taken to ensure a safe vote amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the latest news and how it may affect the primaries, go here.