The process to select the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee begins with the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses — local meetings where people gather to openly show support for candidates, rather than cast ballots in voting booths. There are 41 pledged delegates at stake, and the results will help set the tone for the next several early voting states.

Republicans caucus the same day. President Donald Trump’s victory is all but assured as no major GOP candidates are challenging him.

