2020 primary Elections Kansas results

The Kansas Democratic Party conducts its presidential nominating contest entirely by mail after canceling in-person voting due to the coronavirus threat.

Presidential primary results

Democrats / 39 Delegates

100% In

Projected winner

The following is a summary of Kansas's Democratic Primary. Kansas has 39 delegates and 45 available delegates including supers.

  • Democrat

    Joe BidenWinner

    76.9%

    110,041

    + 29 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Bernie Sanders

    23.1%

    33,142

    + 10 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Uncommitted

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Tulsi Gabbard

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Elizabeth Warren

    0%

    0

Congressional District breakdown

LIVE on May 7 2020, 8:00PM ET
