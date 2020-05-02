2020 primary Elections Kansas results
The Kansas Democratic Party conducts its presidential nominating contest entirely by mail after canceling in-person voting due to the coronavirus threat.
Presidential primary results
Democrats / 39 Delegates
The following is a summary of Kansas's Democratic Primary. Kansas has 39 delegates and 45 available delegates including supers.
Joe BidenWinner
76.9%
110,041
+ 29 Delegates
Bernie Sanders
23.1%
33,142
+ 10 Delegates
Uncommitted
0%
0
Tulsi Gabbard
0%
0
Elizabeth Warren
0%
0
Congressional District 1
May 3 2020, 9:38AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 77.6%
16,474
Sanders 22.4%
4,755
Uncommitted 0%
0
Congressional District 2
May 3 2020, 9:38AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 76%
30,588
Sanders 24%
9,663
Uncommitted 0%
0
Congressional District 3
May 3 2020, 9:40AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 78.4%
39,911
Sanders 21.6%
11,010
Uncommitted 0%
0
Congressional District 4
May 3 2020, 9:40AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 74.9%
23,068
Sanders 25.1%
7,714
Uncommitted 0%
0
Congressional District breakdown
