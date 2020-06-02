Postponed to June 2 amid the pandemic, Maryland’s primaries will be conducted mostly by mail. In-person voting on the day of the election is available for those unable to vote by mail. There are 96 delegates at stake in the Democratic contest.

A special election for the United States House of Representatives for Maryland's 7th Congressional District was held on April 28 to fill the seat of Elijah Cummings. See full results here.