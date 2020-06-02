2020 primary Elections Maryland results
Postponed to June 2 amid the pandemic, Maryland’s primaries will be conducted mostly by mail. In-person voting on the day of the election is available for those unable to vote by mail. There are 96 delegates at stake in the Democratic contest.
Presidential primary results
Democrats / 96 Delegates
100% In
The following is a summary of Maryland's D-President. Maryland has 96 delegates and 119 available delegates including supers.
- Democrat
Joe BidenWinner
83.7%
879,753
+ 96 Delegates
- Democrat
Bernie Sanders
7.8%
81,939
- Democrat
Elizabeth Warren
2.6%
27,134
- Democrat
Uncommitted
2.3%
23,726
- Democrat
Pete Buttigieg
0.7%
7,180
- Democrat
Michael Bloomberg
0.6%
6,773
- Democrat
Andrew Yang
0.6%
6,670
- Democrat
Amy Klobuchar
0.5%
5,685
- Democrat
Tulsi Gabbard
0.4%
4,226
- Democrat
Cory Booker
0.3%
2,662
- Democrat
Michael Bennet
0.2%
2,291
- Democrat
Marianne Williamson
0.1%
897
- Democrat
Julian Castro
0.1%
760
- Democrat
Tom Steyer
0.1%
671
- Democrat
Deval Patrick
0%
406
Allegany
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 70.5%
3,553
Sanders 11.1%
557
Uncommitted 9.9%
500
Anne Arundel
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 81.8%
64,475
Sanders 8.3%
6,529
Uncommitted 2.9%
2,312
Baltimore
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 82.7%
118,985
Sanders 7.3%
10,558
Uncommitted 3.3%
4,822
Baltimore City
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 80.6%
118,673
Sanders 9.1%
13,336
Uncommitted 3.1%
4,624
Calvert
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 83.3%
10,143
Sanders 7.5%
912
Uncommitted 3.1%
381
Caroline
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 81.5%
1,961
Sanders 6.8%
164
Uncommitted 4.9%
118
Carroll
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 74.6%
11,558
Sanders 10.9%
1,695
Uncommitted 5.7%
877
Cecil
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 77.1%
6,081
Sanders 10.2%
805
Uncommitted 6.3%
494
Charles
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 90.4%
31,837
Sanders 4.6%
1,623
Uncommitted 2%
702
Dorchester
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 85.3%
3,020
Uncommitted 5.1%
181
Sanders 5%
178
Frederick
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 78.3%
26,125
Sanders 11.7%
3,909
Uncommitted 2.2%
724
Garrett
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 72%
1,235
Uncommitted 9.3%
160
Sanders 8.3%
143
Harford
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 79.3%
22,320
Sanders 9.4%
2,650
Uncommitted 4%
1,125
Howard
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 80.9%
48,195
Sanders 9.5%
5,667
Uncommitted 1.6%
971
Kent
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 82.8%
2,430
Sanders 6.2%
181
Uncommitted 4.5%
132
Montgomery
100% In
Jul 17 2020, 1:31PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 82.3%
167,084
Sanders 9%
18,229
Uncommitted 0.9%
1,768
Prince George's
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 91.5%
199,707
Sanders 4.9%
10,610
Uncommitted 0.8%
1,691
Queen Anne's
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 80.8%
3,944
Sanders 7.9%
385
Uncommitted 4.7%
230
St. Mary's
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 79.6%
9,112
Sanders 8.6%
989
Uncommitted 4.2%
476
Somerset
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 87.5%
1,733
Sanders 4.5%
90
Uncommitted 4.1%
81
Talbot
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 86.6%
4,645
Sanders 5.7%
305
Uncommitted 2.3%
122
Washington
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 75.5%
9,357
Sanders 10.4%
1,293
Uncommitted 5.5%
684
Wicomico
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 85%
8,665
Sanders 7.1%
726
Uncommitted 3.1%
319
Worcester
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 83.4%
4,915
Sanders 6.9%
405
Uncommitted 3.9%
232
County breakdown
Republicans / 38 Delegates
100% In
The following is a summary of Maryland's R-President. Maryland has 38 delegates and 38 available delegates including supers.
- Republican
Donald TrumpWinner
incumbent
86.8%
297,198
+ 38 Delegates
- Republican
Bill Weld
13.2%
45,092
Allegany
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 94.7%
8,023
Weld 5.3%
447
Anne Arundel
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 85.6%
37,650
Weld 14.4%
6,325
Baltimore
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 88.6%
44,758
Weld 11.4%
5,732
Baltimore City
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 75.9%
5,153
Weld 24.1%
1,638
Calvert
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 88.7%
8,413
Weld 11.3%
1,075
Caroline
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 93%
3,120
Weld 7%
235
Carroll
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 88.8%
21,130
Weld 11.2%
2,657
Cecil
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 92.5%
11,583
Weld 7.5%
936
Charles
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 88.9%
7,042
Weld 11.1%
879
Dorchester
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 92.7%
3,104
Weld 7.3%
245
Frederick
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 86.2%
18,229
Weld 13.8%
2,921
Garrett
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 93.7%
5,035
Weld 6.3%
341
Harford
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 90.4%
27,002
Weld 9.6%
2,859
Howard
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 79.5%
15,247
Weld 20.5%
3,939
Kent
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 86.6%
1,695
Weld 13.4%
263
Montgomery
100% In
Jul 17 2020, 1:31PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 75.5%
23,481
Weld 24.5%
7,608
Prince George's
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 77%
7,658
Weld 23%
2,290
Queen Anne's
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 90.6%
5,988
Weld 9.4%
619
St. Mary's
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 88.8%
8,701
Weld 11.2%
1,092
Somerset
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 94.5%
1,925
Weld 5.5%
111
Talbot
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 87.3%
4,039
Weld 12.7%
587
Washington
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 92.8%
14,534
Weld 7.2%
1,120
Wicomico
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 91.7%
7,252
Weld 8.3%
659
Worcester
100% In
Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Trump 92.6%
6,436
Weld 7.4%
514