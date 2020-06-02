Happening Today

2020 primary Elections Maryland results

Postponed to June 2 amid the pandemic, Maryland’s primaries will be conducted mostly by mail. In-person voting on the day of the election is available for those unable to vote by mail. There are 96 delegates at stake in the Democratic contest.

A special election for the United States House of Representatives for Maryland's 7th Congressional District was held on April 28 to fill the seat of Elijah Cummings. See full results here.

Presidential primary results

Democrats / 96 Delegates

100% In

Projected winner

The following is a summary of Maryland's D-President. Maryland has 96 delegates and 119 available delegates including supers.

  • Democrat

    Joe BidenWinner

    83.7%

    879,753

    + 96 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Bernie Sanders

    7.8%

    81,939

  • Democrat

    Elizabeth Warren

    2.6%

    27,134

  • Democrat

    Uncommitted

    2.3%

    23,726

  • Democrat

    Pete Buttigieg

    0.7%

    7,180

  • Democrat

    Michael Bloomberg

    0.6%

    6,773

  • Democrat

    Andrew Yang

    0.6%

    6,670

  • Democrat

    Amy Klobuchar

    0.5%

    5,685

  • Democrat

    Tulsi Gabbard

    0.4%

    4,226

  • Democrat

    Cory Booker

    0.3%

    2,662

  • Democrat

    Michael Bennet

    0.2%

    2,291

  • Democrat

    Marianne Williamson

    0.1%

    897

  • Democrat

    Julian Castro

    0.1%

    760

  • Democrat

    Tom Steyer

    0.1%

    671

  • Democrat

    Deval Patrick

    0%

    406

  • Allegany

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden70.5%

    3,553

    Sanders11.1%

    557

    Uncommitted9.9%

    500

  • Anne Arundel

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden81.8%

    64,475

    Sanders8.3%

    6,529

    Uncommitted2.9%

    2,312

  • Baltimore

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden82.7%

    118,985

    Sanders7.3%

    10,558

    Uncommitted3.3%

    4,822

  • Baltimore City

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden80.6%

    118,673

    Sanders9.1%

    13,336

    Uncommitted3.1%

    4,624

  • Calvert

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden83.3%

    10,143

    Sanders7.5%

    912

    Uncommitted3.1%

    381

  • Caroline

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden81.5%

    1,961

    Sanders6.8%

    164

    Uncommitted4.9%

    118

  • Carroll

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden74.6%

    11,558

    Sanders10.9%

    1,695

    Uncommitted5.7%

    877

  • Cecil

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden77.1%

    6,081

    Sanders10.2%

    805

    Uncommitted6.3%

    494

  • Charles

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden90.4%

    31,837

    Sanders4.6%

    1,623

    Uncommitted2%

    702

  • Dorchester

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden85.3%

    3,020

    Uncommitted5.1%

    181

    Sanders5%

    178

  • Frederick

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden78.3%

    26,125

    Sanders11.7%

    3,909

    Uncommitted2.2%

    724

  • Garrett

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden72%

    1,235

    Uncommitted9.3%

    160

    Sanders8.3%

    143

  • Harford

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden79.3%

    22,320

    Sanders9.4%

    2,650

    Uncommitted4%

    1,125

  • Howard

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden80.9%

    48,195

    Sanders9.5%

    5,667

    Uncommitted1.6%

    971

  • Kent

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden82.8%

    2,430

    Sanders6.2%

    181

    Uncommitted4.5%

    132

  • Montgomery

    100% In

    Jul 17 2020, 1:31PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden82.3%

    167,084

    Sanders9%

    18,229

    Uncommitted0.9%

    1,768

  • Prince George's

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden91.5%

    199,707

    Sanders4.9%

    10,610

    Uncommitted0.8%

    1,691

  • Queen Anne's

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden80.8%

    3,944

    Sanders7.9%

    385

    Uncommitted4.7%

    230

  • St. Mary's

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden79.6%

    9,112

    Sanders8.6%

    989

    Uncommitted4.2%

    476

  • Somerset

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden87.5%

    1,733

    Sanders4.5%

    90

    Uncommitted4.1%

    81

  • Talbot

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden86.6%

    4,645

    Sanders5.7%

    305

    Uncommitted2.3%

    122

  • Washington

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden75.5%

    9,357

    Sanders10.4%

    1,293

    Uncommitted5.5%

    684

  • Wicomico

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden85%

    8,665

    Sanders7.1%

    726

    Uncommitted3.1%

    319

  • Worcester

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden83.4%

    4,915

    Sanders6.9%

    405

    Uncommitted3.9%

    232

Republicans / 38 Delegates

100% In

Projected winner

The following is a summary of Maryland's R-President. Maryland has 38 delegates and 38 available delegates including supers.

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpWinner

    incumbent

    86.8%

    297,198

    + 38 Delegates

  • Republican

    Bill Weld

    13.2%

    45,092

  • Allegany

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump94.7%

    8,023

    Weld5.3%

    447

  • Anne Arundel

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump85.6%

    37,650

    Weld14.4%

    6,325

  • Baltimore

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump88.6%

    44,758

    Weld11.4%

    5,732

  • Baltimore City

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump75.9%

    5,153

    Weld24.1%

    1,638

  • Calvert

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump88.7%

    8,413

    Weld11.3%

    1,075

  • Caroline

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump93%

    3,120

    Weld7%

    235

  • Carroll

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump88.8%

    21,130

    Weld11.2%

    2,657

  • Cecil

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump92.5%

    11,583

    Weld7.5%

    936

  • Charles

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump88.9%

    7,042

    Weld11.1%

    879

  • Dorchester

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump92.7%

    3,104

    Weld7.3%

    245

  • Frederick

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump86.2%

    18,229

    Weld13.8%

    2,921

  • Garrett

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump93.7%

    5,035

    Weld6.3%

    341

  • Harford

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump90.4%

    27,002

    Weld9.6%

    2,859

  • Howard

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump79.5%

    15,247

    Weld20.5%

    3,939

  • Kent

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump86.6%

    1,695

    Weld13.4%

    263

  • Montgomery

    100% In

    Jul 17 2020, 1:31PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump75.5%

    23,481

    Weld24.5%

    7,608

  • Prince George's

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump77%

    7,658

    Weld23%

    2,290

  • Queen Anne's

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump90.6%

    5,988

    Weld9.4%

    619

  • St. Mary's

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump88.8%

    8,701

    Weld11.2%

    1,092

  • Somerset

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump94.5%

    1,925

    Weld5.5%

    111

  • Talbot

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump87.3%

    4,039

    Weld12.7%

    587

  • Washington

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump92.8%

    14,534

    Weld7.2%

    1,120

  • Wicomico

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump91.7%

    7,252

    Weld8.3%

    659

  • Worcester

    100% In

    Jun 22 2020, 11:03AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Trump92.6%

    6,436

    Weld7.4%

    514

