With the highest proportion of Latino voters among the early voting states, Nevada is commonly seen as an early bellwether of how well candidates are performing with the group — a key Democratic constituency. Thirty-six pledged delegates are up for grabs.

Nevada Republicans canceled their caucus this year.

Presidential caucus results

Democrats / 36 Delegates

100% In

Projected winner

The following is a summary of Nevada's Democratic Caucus. Nevada has 36 delegates and 48 available delegates including supers.

  • Democrat

    Bernie SandersWinner

    46.8%

    6,788

    + 24 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Joe Biden

    20.2%

    2,927

    + 9 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Pete Buttigieg

    14.3%

    2,073

    + 3 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Elizabeth Warren

    9.7%

    1,406

  • Democrat

    Tom Steyer

    4.7%

    682

  • Democrat

    Amy Klobuchar

    4.2%

    603

  • Democrat

    Uncommitted

    0%

    7

  • Democrat

    Tulsi Gabbard

    0%

    4

  • Democrat

    Andrew Yang

    0%

    1

  • Democrat

    Michael Bennet

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    John Delaney

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Deval Patrick

    0%

    0

  • Carson City

    100% In

    Feb 24 2020, 3:35PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders44.4%

    96

    Buttigieg18.1%

    39

    Klobuchar15.3%

    33

    Steyer8.8%

    19

    Warren8.8%

    19

    Biden4.6%

    10

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Churchill

    100% In

    Feb 24 2020, 3:36PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders34.1%

    31

    Buttigieg19.8%

    18

    Steyer14.3%

    13

    Biden13.2%

    12

    Klobuchar9.9%

    9

    Warren8.8%

    8

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Clark

    100% In

    Feb 24 2020, 3:37PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders49%

    5,293

    Biden24.3%

    2,623

    Buttigieg12%

    1,297

    Warren8.5%

    917

    Steyer4.1%

    442

    Klobuchar2.1%

    230

    Gabbard0%

    3

    Uncommitted0%

    2

  • Douglas

    100% In

    Feb 24 2020, 3:40PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Buttigieg32%

    79

    Sanders30.8%

    76

    Klobuchar15.4%

    38

    Warren10.5%

    26

    Steyer6.1%

    15

    Biden5.3%

    13

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Elko

    100% In

    Feb 24 2020, 3:40PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders39.3%

    42

    Buttigieg21.5%

    23

    Klobuchar15.9%

    17

    Warren14%

    15

    Biden8.4%

    9

    Uncommitted0.9%

    1

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

  • Esmeralda

    100% In

    Feb 22 2020, 11:09PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders57.9%

    11

    Buttigieg21.1%

    4

    Biden10.5%

    2

    Warren10.5%

    2

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Klobuchar0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Eureka

    100% In

    Feb 23 2020, 7:33PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders77.8%

    14

    Buttigieg22.2%

    4

    Biden0%

    0

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Klobuchar0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

    Warren0%

    0

  • Humboldt

    100% In

    Feb 24 2020, 3:41PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders46%

    40

    Buttigieg20.7%

    18

    Biden10.3%

    9

    Klobuchar9.2%

    8

    Steyer5.7%

    5

    Warren5.7%

    5

    Gabbard1.1%

    1

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Lander

    100% In

    Feb 24 2020, 6:02AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders41.9%

    26

    Warren24.2%

    15

    Biden11.3%

    7

    Buttigieg9.7%

    6

    Klobuchar8.1%

    5

    Steyer4.8%

    3

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Lincoln

    100% In

    Feb 24 2020, 3:47PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Buttigieg43.9%

    25

    Sanders42.1%

    24

    Steyer10.5%

    6

    Biden3.5%

    2

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Klobuchar0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

    Warren0%

    0

  • Lyon

    100% In

    Feb 24 2020, 3:46PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders33.9%

    58

    Buttigieg25.1%

    43

    Biden11.7%

    20

    Steyer11.1%

    19

    Warren9.9%

    17

    Klobuchar6.4%

    11

    Uncommitted1.8%

    3

    Gabbard0%

    0

  • Mineral

    100% In

    Feb 24 2020, 6:04AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Steyer28.6%

    16

    Buttigieg26.8%

    15

    Sanders23.2%

    13

    Warren8.9%

    5

    Biden7.1%

    4

    Klobuchar5.4%

    3

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Nye

    100% In

    Feb 24 2020, 3:42PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Buttigieg28.7%

    47

    Sanders25%

    41

    Steyer23.2%

    38

    Biden15.9%

    26

    Warren4.3%

    7

    Klobuchar3%

    5

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Pershing

    100% In

    Feb 24 2020, 3:46PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Buttigieg30.4%

    21

    Steyer18.8%

    13

    Klobuchar17.4%

    12

    Biden13%

    9

    Sanders13%

    9

    Warren7.2%

    5

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Storey

    100% In

    Feb 24 2020, 3:43PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders33.8%

    25

    Buttigieg20.3%

    15

    Biden14.9%

    11

    Steyer12.2%

    9

    Klobuchar9.5%

    7

    Warren9.5%

    7

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Washoe

    100% In

    Feb 24 2020, 3:39PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders44.2%

    959

    Buttigieg18%

    390

    Warren16.3%

    354

    Klobuchar10.1%

    220

    Biden7.6%

    165

    Steyer3.7%

    81

    Uncommitted0%

    1

    Gabbard0%

    0

  • White Pine

    100% In

    Feb 24 2020, 3:43PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders39.5%

    30

    Buttigieg38.2%

    29

    Biden6.6%

    5

    Klobuchar6.6%

    5

    Warren5.3%

    4

    Steyer3.9%

    3

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

County breakdown

LIVE on Feb 25 2020, 6:02PM ET
Hover over the map for details

Democrats' initial preferences

Initial preference results are the raw vote totals from the first stage of the caucus in which voters express support for their first choice candidate.

Democrat
Sanders
Democrat
Biden
Democrat
Buttigieg
Democrat
Warren
Democrat
Klobuchar
Democrat
Steyer
Democrat
Yang
Democrat
Uncommitted
Democrat
Gabbard
Democrat
Bennet
Democrat
Patrick
Democrat
Delaney
Initial
Preference		35,65218,42416,10213,43810,1009,503612472353140861
Carson City8233244213304433370315000
Churchill17294119727696033000
Clark24,94414,12510,1158,4345,3716,2020313234000
Douglas632403608292517373087000
Elko267931698610019095000
Esmeralda1022200000000
Eureka913100000000
Humboldt872947143014025000
Lander289519910000000
Lincoln15615235020000
Lyon4501952601891612150186000
Mineral261330121124010000
Nye298245288125138268051000
Pershing171729121821001000
Storey673243282531006000
Washoe7,7602,8213,9123,8093,1831,880010070000
White Pine47153611158080000

Democrats' reallocated preferences

Reallocated preference results are the raw vote totals from the second stage of the caucus after voters are able to shift their support to another candidate if their first-choice candidate does not receive enough support during the first, or initial preference, stage of the caucus. Only candidates who have met the viability threshold (15 percent in most caucus locations) receive votes in this stage.

Caucusgoers whose first-choice candidate do not meet the threshold have several options: They can move to a viable candidate; try to recruit supporters of other nonviable candidates to join their group in order to meet the threshold; move to another nonviable candidate and try to meet the threshold; or leave the caucus without indicating a second choice. Supporters of candidates who initially meet the threshold are not allowed to change their preference.

Democrat
Sanders
Democrat
Biden
Democrat
Buttigieg
Democrat
Warren
Democrat
Klobuchar
Democrat
Steyer
Democrat
Uncommitted
Democrat
Yang
Democrat
Bennet
Democrat
Gabbard
Democrat
Patrick
Democrat
Delaney
Reallocated
Preference		41,07519,17917,59811,7037,3764,12036749363280
Carson City1,0601455202455332032700100
Churchill19985139486391000000
Clark29,16216,27910,4686,8332,6922,398228002100
Douglas707211815181562235600000
Elko2975918160934600100
Esmeralda1023100000000
Eureka1004000000000
Humboldt98266010238000100
Lander28852176000000
Lincoln18119007100000
Lyon5281573401381101711600100
Mineral21114215525000000
Nye3082553535795310100000
Pershing12133591524100000
Storey814041262023400000
Washoe8,4861,8764,5364,0563,1376097600700
White Pine5011373216100000

Presidential entrance polls

Entrance polls are surveys of voters as they enter their caucus locations. The survey asks who caucus participants plan to support and includes questions to help explain voter attitudes and demographics.

Polls close at 3:00 P.M. ET, Feb 22. Come back for results.

Democrats

Updated on Feb 24 2020, 5:08PM ET

