Democrats ' reallocated preferences

Reallocated preference results are the raw vote totals from the second stage of the caucus after voters are able to shift their support to another candidate if their first-choice candidate does not receive enough support during the first, or initial preference, stage of the caucus. Only candidates who have met the viability threshold (15 percent in most caucus locations) receive votes in this stage.

Caucusgoers whose first-choice candidate do not meet the threshold have several options: They can move to a viable candidate; try to recruit supporters of other nonviable candidates to join their group in order to meet the threshold; move to another nonviable candidate and try to meet the threshold; or leave the caucus without indicating a second choice. Supporters of candidates who initially meet the threshold are not allowed to change their preference.