2020 primary Elections Nevada results
With the highest proportion of Latino voters among the early voting states, Nevada is commonly seen as an early bellwether of how well candidates are performing with the group — a key Democratic constituency. Thirty-six pledged delegates are up for grabs.
Nevada Republicans canceled their caucus this year.
Presidential caucus results
Democrats / 36 Delegates
100% In
The following is a summary of Nevada's Democratic Caucus. Nevada has 36 delegates and 48 available delegates including supers.
- Democrat
Bernie SandersWinner
46.8%
6,788
+ 24 Delegates
- Democrat
Joe Biden
20.2%
2,927
+ 9 Delegates
- Democrat
Pete Buttigieg
14.3%
2,073
+ 3 Delegates
- Democrat
Elizabeth Warren
9.7%
1,406
- Democrat
Tom Steyer
4.7%
682
- Democrat
Amy Klobuchar
4.2%
603
- Democrat
Uncommitted
0%
7
- Democrat
Tulsi Gabbard
0%
4
- Democrat
Andrew Yang
0%
1
- Democrat
Michael Bennet
0%
0
- Democrat
John Delaney
0%
0
- Democrat
Deval Patrick
0%
0
Carson City
100% In
Feb 24 2020, 3:35PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 44.4%
96
Buttigieg 18.1%
39
Klobuchar 15.3%
33
Steyer 8.8%
19
Warren 8.8%
19
Biden 4.6%
10
Gabbard 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Churchill
100% In
Feb 24 2020, 3:36PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 34.1%
31
Buttigieg 19.8%
18
Steyer 14.3%
13
Biden 13.2%
12
Klobuchar 9.9%
9
Warren 8.8%
8
Gabbard 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Clark
100% In
Feb 24 2020, 3:37PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 49%
5,293
Biden 24.3%
2,623
Buttigieg 12%
1,297
Warren 8.5%
917
Steyer 4.1%
442
Klobuchar 2.1%
230
Gabbard 0%
3
Uncommitted 0%
2
Douglas
100% In
Feb 24 2020, 3:40PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Buttigieg 32%
79
Sanders 30.8%
76
Klobuchar 15.4%
38
Warren 10.5%
26
Steyer 6.1%
15
Biden 5.3%
13
Gabbard 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Elko
100% In
Feb 24 2020, 3:40PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 39.3%
42
Buttigieg 21.5%
23
Klobuchar 15.9%
17
Warren 14%
15
Biden 8.4%
9
Uncommitted 0.9%
1
Gabbard 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Esmeralda
100% In
Feb 22 2020, 11:09PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 57.9%
11
Buttigieg 21.1%
4
Biden 10.5%
2
Warren 10.5%
2
Gabbard 0%
0
Klobuchar 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Eureka
100% In
Feb 23 2020, 7:33PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 77.8%
14
Buttigieg 22.2%
4
Biden 0%
0
Gabbard 0%
0
Klobuchar 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Warren 0%
0
Humboldt
100% In
Feb 24 2020, 3:41PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 46%
40
Buttigieg 20.7%
18
Biden 10.3%
9
Klobuchar 9.2%
8
Steyer 5.7%
5
Warren 5.7%
5
Gabbard 1.1%
1
Uncommitted 0%
0
Lander
100% In
Feb 24 2020, 6:02AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 41.9%
26
Warren 24.2%
15
Biden 11.3%
7
Buttigieg 9.7%
6
Klobuchar 8.1%
5
Steyer 4.8%
3
Gabbard 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Lincoln
100% In
Feb 24 2020, 3:47PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Buttigieg 43.9%
25
Sanders 42.1%
24
Steyer 10.5%
6
Biden 3.5%
2
Gabbard 0%
0
Klobuchar 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Warren 0%
0
Lyon
100% In
Feb 24 2020, 3:46PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 33.9%
58
Buttigieg 25.1%
43
Biden 11.7%
20
Steyer 11.1%
19
Warren 9.9%
17
Klobuchar 6.4%
11
Uncommitted 1.8%
3
Gabbard 0%
0
Mineral
100% In
Feb 24 2020, 6:04AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Steyer 28.6%
16
Buttigieg 26.8%
15
Sanders 23.2%
13
Warren 8.9%
5
Biden 7.1%
4
Klobuchar 5.4%
3
Gabbard 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Nye
100% In
Feb 24 2020, 3:42PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Buttigieg 28.7%
47
Sanders 25%
41
Steyer 23.2%
38
Biden 15.9%
26
Warren 4.3%
7
Klobuchar 3%
5
Gabbard 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Pershing
100% In
Feb 24 2020, 3:46PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Buttigieg 30.4%
21
Steyer 18.8%
13
Klobuchar 17.4%
12
Biden 13%
9
Sanders 13%
9
Warren 7.2%
5
Gabbard 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Storey
100% In
Feb 24 2020, 3:43PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 33.8%
25
Buttigieg 20.3%
15
Biden 14.9%
11
Steyer 12.2%
9
Klobuchar 9.5%
7
Warren 9.5%
7
Gabbard 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Washoe
100% In
Feb 24 2020, 3:39PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 44.2%
959
Buttigieg 18%
390
Warren 16.3%
354
Klobuchar 10.1%
220
Biden 7.6%
165
Steyer 3.7%
81
Uncommitted 0%
1
Gabbard 0%
0
White Pine
100% In
Feb 24 2020, 3:43PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 39.5%
30
Buttigieg 38.2%
29
Biden 6.6%
5
Klobuchar 6.6%
5
Warren 5.3%
4
Steyer 3.9%
3
Gabbard 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
County breakdown
Democrats' initial preferences
Initial preference results are the raw vote totals from the first stage of the caucus in which voters express support for their first choice candidate.
Sanders
Democrat
Biden
Democrat
Buttigieg
Democrat
Warren
Democrat
Klobuchar
Democrat
Steyer
Democrat
Yang
Democrat
Uncommitted
Democrat
Gabbard
Democrat
Bennet
Democrat
Patrick
Democrat
Delaney
Democrat
|Initial
Preference
|35,652
|18,424
|16,102
|13,438
|10,100
|9,503
|612
|472
|353
|140
|86
|1
|Carson City
|823
|324
|421
|330
|443
|337
|0
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Churchill
|172
|94
|119
|72
|76
|96
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clark
|24,944
|14,125
|10,115
|8,434
|5,371
|6,202
|0
|313
|234
|0
|0
|0
|Douglas
|632
|403
|608
|292
|517
|373
|0
|8
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Elko
|267
|93
|169
|86
|100
|19
|0
|9
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Esmeralda
|10
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eureka
|9
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Humboldt
|87
|29
|47
|14
|30
|14
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lander
|28
|9
|5
|19
|9
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|15
|6
|15
|2
|3
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lyon
|450
|195
|260
|189
|161
|215
|0
|18
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Mineral
|26
|13
|30
|12
|11
|24
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nye
|298
|245
|288
|125
|138
|268
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pershing
|17
|17
|29
|12
|18
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Storey
|67
|32
|43
|28
|25
|31
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Washoe
|7,760
|2,821
|3,912
|3,809
|3,183
|1,880
|0
|100
|70
|0
|0
|0
|White Pine
|47
|15
|36
|11
|15
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
Democrats' reallocated preferences
Reallocated preference results are the raw vote totals from the second stage of the caucus after voters are able to shift their support to another candidate if their first-choice candidate does not receive enough support during the first, or initial preference, stage of the caucus. Only candidates who have met the viability threshold (15 percent in most caucus locations) receive votes in this stage.
Caucusgoers whose first-choice candidate do not meet the threshold have several options: They can move to a viable candidate; try to recruit supporters of other nonviable candidates to join their group in order to meet the threshold; move to another nonviable candidate and try to meet the threshold; or leave the caucus without indicating a second choice. Supporters of candidates who initially meet the threshold are not allowed to change their preference.
Sanders
Democrat
Biden
Democrat
Buttigieg
Democrat
Warren
Democrat
Klobuchar
Democrat
Steyer
Democrat
Uncommitted
Democrat
Yang
Democrat
Bennet
Democrat
Gabbard
Democrat
Patrick
Democrat
Delaney
Democrat
|Reallocated
Preference
|41,075
|19,179
|17,598
|11,703
|7,376
|4,120
|367
|49
|36
|32
|8
|0
|Carson City
|1,060
|145
|520
|245
|533
|203
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Churchill
|199
|85
|139
|48
|63
|91
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clark
|29,162
|16,279
|10,468
|6,833
|2,692
|2,398
|228
|0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|Douglas
|707
|211
|815
|181
|562
|235
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elko
|297
|59
|181
|60
|93
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Esmeralda
|10
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eureka
|10
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Humboldt
|98
|26
|60
|10
|23
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lander
|28
|8
|5
|21
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|18
|1
|19
|0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lyon
|528
|157
|340
|138
|110
|171
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mineral
|21
|11
|42
|15
|5
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nye
|308
|255
|353
|57
|95
|310
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pershing
|12
|13
|35
|9
|15
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Storey
|81
|40
|41
|26
|20
|23
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washoe
|8,486
|1,876
|4,536
|4,056
|3,137
|609
|76
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|White Pine
|50
|11
|37
|3
|21
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Presidential entrance polls
Entrance polls are surveys of voters as they enter their caucus locations. The survey asks who caucus participants plan to support and includes questions to help explain voter attitudes and demographics.
Polls close at 3:00 P.M. ET, Feb 22. Come back for results.
Democrats
Updated on Feb 24 2020, 5:08PM ET