2020 primary Elections North Dakota results
North Dakota’s Democratic contest offers the smallest prize of the day, with 14 delegates at stake. And though the state is technically calling it a “firehouse caucus,” in practice, the contest will operate more like a primary: Voters can show up to polling locations, express support for a candidate and leave. Republicans are also holding a caucus on Tuesday.
Presidential caucus results
Democrats / 14 Delegates
100% In
The following is a summary of North Dakota's Democratic Caucus. North Dakota has 14 delegates and 14 available delegates including supers.
- Democrat
Bernie SandersWinner
53.3%
7,682
+ 8 Delegates
- Democrat
Joe Biden
39.8%
5,742
+ 6 Delegates
- Democrat
Elizabeth Warren
2.5%
366
- Democrat
Amy Klobuchar
1.5%
223
- Democrat
Pete Buttigieg
1.1%
164
- Democrat
Michael Bloomberg
0.8%
113
- Democrat
Tulsi Gabbard
0.6%
89
- Democrat
Andrew Yang
0.1%
20
- Democrat
Tom Steyer
0%
6
- Democrat
Michael Bennet
0%
3
- Democrat
John Delaney
0%
3
- Democrat
Deval Patrick
0%
2
- Democrat
Uncommitted
0%
0
- Democrat
Cory Booker
0%
0
- Democrat
Marianne Williamson
0%
0
Legislative District 1
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 11:27AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 48.1%
104
Biden 42.1%
91
Warren 2.8%
6
Gabbard 1.9%
4
Buttigieg 1.4%
3
Klobuchar 1.4%
3
Bloomberg 0.5%
1
Steyer 0.5%
1
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 2
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 11:27AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 52.1%
86
Biden 37.6%
62
Bloomberg 2.4%
4
Gabbard 2.4%
4
Buttigieg 1.8%
3
Klobuchar 1.8%
3
Warren 1.2%
2
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 3
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 11:27AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 56.3%
157
Biden 39.1%
109
Klobuchar 1.8%
5
Warren 1.8%
5
Buttigieg 0.4%
1
Gabbard 0.4%
1
Bloomberg 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 4
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 11:27AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 58.3%
200
Biden 37.6%
129
Klobuchar 1.2%
4
Warren 1.2%
4
Buttigieg 0.9%
3
Bloomberg 0.3%
1
Gabbard 0.3%
1
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 5
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:25PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 56%
155
Biden 35.7%
99
Bloomberg 2.5%
7
Warren 2.5%
7
Gabbard 1.4%
4
Klobuchar 1.4%
4
Buttigieg 0.4%
1
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 6
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 11:30AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 49.5%
45
Sanders 24.2%
22
Warren 8.8%
8
Bloomberg 6.6%
6
Klobuchar 4.4%
4
Buttigieg 3.3%
3
Steyer 2.2%
2
Gabbard 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 7
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 11:31AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 51.5%
206
Biden 40.8%
163
Warren 3.5%
14
Buttigieg 2%
8
Klobuchar 1.3%
5
Bloomberg 0.5%
2
Gabbard 0.3%
1
Steyer 0.3%
1
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 8
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 11:30AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 45.8%
81
Sanders 40.1%
71
Warren 6.2%
11
Buttigieg 3.4%
6
Bloomberg 1.7%
3
Klobuchar 1.7%
3
Gabbard 1.1%
2
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 9
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 11:30AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 64.5%
298
Biden 32.9%
152
Bloomberg 0.6%
3
Buttigieg 0.6%
3
Warren 0.6%
3
Gabbard 0.2%
1
Klobuchar 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 10
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 11:27AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 45.3%
43
Sanders 42.1%
40
Bloomberg 5.3%
5
Klobuchar 4.2%
4
Buttigieg 2.1%
2
Warren 1.1%
1
Gabbard 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 11
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 11:31AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 62.5%
336
Biden 32.3%
174
Warren 1.7%
9
Klobuchar 1.5%
8
Buttigieg 0.9%
5
Bloomberg 0.6%
3
Gabbard 0.4%
2
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 12
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 11:31AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 58.3%
208
Sanders 36.1%
129
Buttigieg 1.4%
5
Gabbard 1.4%
5
Klobuchar 1.4%
5
Warren 0.8%
3
Bloomberg 0.6%
2
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 13
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 11:31AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 52.6%
153
Biden 42.3%
123
Warren 2.7%
8
Buttigieg 0.7%
2
Gabbard 0.7%
2
Klobuchar 0.7%
2
Steyer 0.3%
1
Bloomberg 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 14
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:19PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 58.3%
49
Sanders 32.1%
27
Klobuchar 3.6%
3
Warren 3.6%
3
Buttigieg 1.2%
1
Bloomberg 0%
0
Gabbard 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 15
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:19PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 57.4%
124
Sanders 38.9%
84
Buttigieg 1.4%
3
Warren 1.4%
3
Bloomberg 0.5%
1
Gabbard 0.5%
1
Klobuchar 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 16
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:19PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 63.8%
323
Biden 28.3%
143
Warren 4%
20
Bloomberg 1.4%
7
Klobuchar 1%
5
Gabbard 0.8%
4
Buttigieg 0.6%
3
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 17
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:19PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 48.9%
325
Biden 45.7%
304
Warren 3.3%
22
Buttigieg 0.9%
6
Klobuchar 0.5%
3
Gabbard 0.3%
2
Bloomberg 0.2%
1
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 18
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:19PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 57.2%
246
Biden 36.3%
156
Warren 3.3%
14
Klobuchar 1.2%
5
Gabbard 0.9%
4
Buttigieg 0.7%
3
Bloomberg 0.5%
2
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 19
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:19PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 54.2%
39
Biden 36.1%
26
Bloomberg 2.8%
2
Buttigieg 2.8%
2
Klobuchar 1.4%
1
Warren 1.4%
1
Gabbard 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 20
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 45.1%
64
Sanders 42.3%
60
Klobuchar 8.5%
12
Buttigieg 2.1%
3
Bloomberg 1.4%
2
Warren 0.7%
1
Gabbard 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 21
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 76%
531
Biden 19.9%
139
Warren 2.3%
16
Klobuchar 0.7%
5
Buttigieg 0.6%
4
Bloomberg 0.3%
2
Gabbard 0.3%
2
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 22
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 50.4%
141
Biden 38.9%
109
Warren 5%
14
Klobuchar 2.5%
7
Buttigieg 1.8%
5
Bloomberg 1.1%
3
Gabbard 0.4%
1
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 23
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 43.9%
61
Biden 38.8%
54
Klobuchar 7.9%
11
Warren 3.6%
5
Bloomberg 1.4%
2
Buttigieg 1.4%
2
Gabbard 0.7%
1
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 24
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 59%
216
Sanders 33.6%
123
Warren 3%
11
Klobuchar 2.2%
8
Bloomberg 0.8%
3
Gabbard 0.8%
3
Steyer 0.3%
1
Buttigieg 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 25
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 50%
147
Sanders 41.5%
122
Klobuchar 2.7%
8
Warren 2.4%
7
Buttigieg 2%
6
Bloomberg 1%
3
Gabbard 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 26
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 54.3%
75
Sanders 31.9%
44
Klobuchar 7.2%
10
Bloomberg 2.9%
4
Warren 2.9%
4
Buttigieg 0.7%
1
Gabbard 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 27
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 64.4%
389
Biden 30.5%
184
Warren 1.5%
9
Gabbard 1.2%
7
Klobuchar 1.2%
7
Buttigieg 0.8%
5
Bloomberg 0.5%
3
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 28
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 46.1%
35
Sanders 35.5%
27
Klobuchar 9.2%
7
Warren 5.3%
4
Buttigieg 2.6%
2
Bloomberg 0%
0
Gabbard 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 29
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 66.2%
102
Sanders 22.7%
35
Klobuchar 5.2%
8
Warren 3.2%
5
Buttigieg 1.3%
2
Gabbard 1.3%
2
Bloomberg 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 30
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 48.3%
161
Biden 46.2%
154
Warren 3.3%
11
Klobuchar 0.9%
3
Buttigieg 0.6%
2
Gabbard 0.6%
2
Bloomberg 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 31
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 65.1%
155
Biden 31.1%
74
Gabbard 2.1%
5
Warren 0.8%
2
Bloomberg 0.4%
1
Klobuchar 0.4%
1
Buttigieg 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 32
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 49.6%
189
Biden 46.5%
177
Warren 1.6%
6
Buttigieg 1.3%
5
Gabbard 0.5%
2
Bloomberg 0.3%
1
Klobuchar 0.3%
1
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 33
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 46.6%
41
Sanders 40.9%
36
Buttigieg 5.7%
5
Bloomberg 3.4%
3
Warren 2.3%
2
Klobuchar 1.1%
1
Gabbard 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 34
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 55.5%
178
Biden 39.9%
128
Warren 2.2%
7
Buttigieg 0.9%
3
Bloomberg 0.6%
2
Gabbard 0.6%
2
Klobuchar 0.3%
1
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 35
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 47%
231
Biden 45%
221
Warren 3.9%
19
Klobuchar 1.8%
9
Buttigieg 1.6%
8
Gabbard 0.4%
2
Bloomberg 0.2%
1
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 36
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 50.3%
81
Biden 38.5%
62
Buttigieg 4.3%
7
Klobuchar 3.1%
5
Bloomberg 1.9%
3
Gabbard 0.6%
1
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Warren 0%
0
Legislative District 37
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 54.3%
133
Biden 38.8%
95
Klobuchar 2.4%
6
Buttigieg 2%
5
Gabbard 0.8%
2
Bloomberg 0.4%
1
Warren 0.4%
1
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 38
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 48.1%
114
Biden 43.5%
103
Warren 5.5%
13
Buttigieg 2.1%
5
Gabbard 0.4%
1
Klobuchar 0.4%
1
Bloomberg 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 39
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 50.7%
38
Sanders 32%
24
Warren 9.3%
7
Klobuchar 4%
3
Bloomberg 1.3%
1
Buttigieg 1.3%
1
Gabbard 1.3%
1
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 40
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 52%
127
Biden 39.8%
97
Warren 3.7%
9
Buttigieg 1.6%
4
Gabbard 1.2%
3
Bloomberg 0.8%
2
Klobuchar 0.8%
2
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 41
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 53.3%
224
Biden 40.2%
169
Warren 3.1%
13
Klobuchar 1.7%
7
Buttigieg 0.7%
3
Bloomberg 0.5%
2
Gabbard 0.5%
2
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 42
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 65.4%
189
Biden 30.8%
89
Warren 2.1%
6
Gabbard 1%
3
Klobuchar 0.3%
1
Bloomberg 0%
0
Buttigieg 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 43
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 53.6%
245
Biden 40.9%
187
Warren 2.4%
11
Klobuchar 1.3%
6
Bloomberg 1.1%
5
Buttigieg 0.2%
1
Gabbard 0.2%
1
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 44
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 64.8%
435
Biden 29.5%
198
Warren 2.5%
17
Klobuchar 1.8%
12
Buttigieg 0.9%
6
Gabbard 0.3%
2
Bloomberg 0.1%
1
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 45
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 59.8%
193
Biden 34.1%
110
Bloomberg 1.9%
6
Warren 1.9%
6
Buttigieg 0.9%
3
Gabbard 0.9%
3
Klobuchar 0.6%
2
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 46
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Sanders 55.4%
242
Biden 38.7%
169
Warren 2.3%
10
Bloomberg 2.1%
9
Buttigieg 1.1%
5
Klobuchar 0.5%
2
Gabbard 0%
0
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0
Legislative District 47
100% In
Mar 14 2020, 4:24PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 50.2%
224
Sanders 42.8%
191
Klobuchar 2.2%
10
Buttigieg 1.8%
8
Warren 1.3%
6
Bloomberg 0.7%
3
Gabbard 0.7%
3
Steyer 0%
0
Uncommitted 0%
0