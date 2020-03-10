Happening Today

2020 primary Elections North Dakota results

North Dakota’s Democratic contest offers the smallest prize of the day, with 14 delegates at stake. And though the state is technically calling it a “firehouse caucus,” in practice, the contest will operate more like a primary: Voters can show up to polling locations, express support for a candidate and leave. Republicans are also holding a caucus on Tuesday.

Presidential caucus results

Democrats / 14 Delegates

100% In

Projected winner

  • Democrat

    Bernie SandersWinner

    53.3%

    7,682

    + 8 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Joe Biden

    39.8%

    5,742

    + 6 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Elizabeth Warren

    2.5%

    366

  • Democrat

    Amy Klobuchar

    1.5%

    223

  • Democrat

    Pete Buttigieg

    1.1%

    164

  • Democrat

    Michael Bloomberg

    0.8%

    113

  • Democrat

    Tulsi Gabbard

    0.6%

    89

  • Democrat

    Andrew Yang

    0.1%

    20

  • Democrat

    Tom Steyer

    0%

    6

  • Democrat

    Michael Bennet

    0%

    3

  • Democrat

    John Delaney

    0%

    3

  • Democrat

    Deval Patrick

    0%

    2

  • Democrat

    Uncommitted

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Cory Booker

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Marianne Williamson

    0%

    0

  • Legislative District 1

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 11:27AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders48.1%

    104

    Biden42.1%

    91

    Warren2.8%

    6

    Gabbard1.9%

    4

    Buttigieg1.4%

    3

    Klobuchar1.4%

    3

    Bloomberg0.5%

    1

    Steyer0.5%

    1

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 2

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 11:27AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders52.1%

    86

    Biden37.6%

    62

    Bloomberg2.4%

    4

    Gabbard2.4%

    4

    Buttigieg1.8%

    3

    Klobuchar1.8%

    3

    Warren1.2%

    2

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 3

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 11:27AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders56.3%

    157

    Biden39.1%

    109

    Klobuchar1.8%

    5

    Warren1.8%

    5

    Buttigieg0.4%

    1

    Gabbard0.4%

    1

    Bloomberg0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 4

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 11:27AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders58.3%

    200

    Biden37.6%

    129

    Klobuchar1.2%

    4

    Warren1.2%

    4

    Buttigieg0.9%

    3

    Bloomberg0.3%

    1

    Gabbard0.3%

    1

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 5

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:25PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders56%

    155

    Biden35.7%

    99

    Bloomberg2.5%

    7

    Warren2.5%

    7

    Gabbard1.4%

    4

    Klobuchar1.4%

    4

    Buttigieg0.4%

    1

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 6

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 11:30AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden49.5%

    45

    Sanders24.2%

    22

    Warren8.8%

    8

    Bloomberg6.6%

    6

    Klobuchar4.4%

    4

    Buttigieg3.3%

    3

    Steyer2.2%

    2

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 7

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 11:31AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders51.5%

    206

    Biden40.8%

    163

    Warren3.5%

    14

    Buttigieg2%

    8

    Klobuchar1.3%

    5

    Bloomberg0.5%

    2

    Gabbard0.3%

    1

    Steyer0.3%

    1

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 8

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 11:30AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden45.8%

    81

    Sanders40.1%

    71

    Warren6.2%

    11

    Buttigieg3.4%

    6

    Bloomberg1.7%

    3

    Klobuchar1.7%

    3

    Gabbard1.1%

    2

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 9

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 11:30AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders64.5%

    298

    Biden32.9%

    152

    Bloomberg0.6%

    3

    Buttigieg0.6%

    3

    Warren0.6%

    3

    Gabbard0.2%

    1

    Klobuchar0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 10

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 11:27AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden45.3%

    43

    Sanders42.1%

    40

    Bloomberg5.3%

    5

    Klobuchar4.2%

    4

    Buttigieg2.1%

    2

    Warren1.1%

    1

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 11

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 11:31AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders62.5%

    336

    Biden32.3%

    174

    Warren1.7%

    9

    Klobuchar1.5%

    8

    Buttigieg0.9%

    5

    Bloomberg0.6%

    3

    Gabbard0.4%

    2

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 12

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 11:31AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden58.3%

    208

    Sanders36.1%

    129

    Buttigieg1.4%

    5

    Gabbard1.4%

    5

    Klobuchar1.4%

    5

    Warren0.8%

    3

    Bloomberg0.6%

    2

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 13

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 11:31AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders52.6%

    153

    Biden42.3%

    123

    Warren2.7%

    8

    Buttigieg0.7%

    2

    Gabbard0.7%

    2

    Klobuchar0.7%

    2

    Steyer0.3%

    1

    Bloomberg0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 14

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:19PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden58.3%

    49

    Sanders32.1%

    27

    Klobuchar3.6%

    3

    Warren3.6%

    3

    Buttigieg1.2%

    1

    Bloomberg0%

    0

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 15

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:19PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden57.4%

    124

    Sanders38.9%

    84

    Buttigieg1.4%

    3

    Warren1.4%

    3

    Bloomberg0.5%

    1

    Gabbard0.5%

    1

    Klobuchar0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 16

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:19PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders63.8%

    323

    Biden28.3%

    143

    Warren4%

    20

    Bloomberg1.4%

    7

    Klobuchar1%

    5

    Gabbard0.8%

    4

    Buttigieg0.6%

    3

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 17

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:19PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders48.9%

    325

    Biden45.7%

    304

    Warren3.3%

    22

    Buttigieg0.9%

    6

    Klobuchar0.5%

    3

    Gabbard0.3%

    2

    Bloomberg0.2%

    1

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 18

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:19PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders57.2%

    246

    Biden36.3%

    156

    Warren3.3%

    14

    Klobuchar1.2%

    5

    Gabbard0.9%

    4

    Buttigieg0.7%

    3

    Bloomberg0.5%

    2

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 19

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:19PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders54.2%

    39

    Biden36.1%

    26

    Bloomberg2.8%

    2

    Buttigieg2.8%

    2

    Klobuchar1.4%

    1

    Warren1.4%

    1

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 20

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden45.1%

    64

    Sanders42.3%

    60

    Klobuchar8.5%

    12

    Buttigieg2.1%

    3

    Bloomberg1.4%

    2

    Warren0.7%

    1

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 21

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders76%

    531

    Biden19.9%

    139

    Warren2.3%

    16

    Klobuchar0.7%

    5

    Buttigieg0.6%

    4

    Bloomberg0.3%

    2

    Gabbard0.3%

    2

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 22

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders50.4%

    141

    Biden38.9%

    109

    Warren5%

    14

    Klobuchar2.5%

    7

    Buttigieg1.8%

    5

    Bloomberg1.1%

    3

    Gabbard0.4%

    1

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 23

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders43.9%

    61

    Biden38.8%

    54

    Klobuchar7.9%

    11

    Warren3.6%

    5

    Bloomberg1.4%

    2

    Buttigieg1.4%

    2

    Gabbard0.7%

    1

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 24

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden59%

    216

    Sanders33.6%

    123

    Warren3%

    11

    Klobuchar2.2%

    8

    Bloomberg0.8%

    3

    Gabbard0.8%

    3

    Steyer0.3%

    1

    Buttigieg0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 25

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden50%

    147

    Sanders41.5%

    122

    Klobuchar2.7%

    8

    Warren2.4%

    7

    Buttigieg2%

    6

    Bloomberg1%

    3

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 26

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden54.3%

    75

    Sanders31.9%

    44

    Klobuchar7.2%

    10

    Bloomberg2.9%

    4

    Warren2.9%

    4

    Buttigieg0.7%

    1

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 27

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders64.4%

    389

    Biden30.5%

    184

    Warren1.5%

    9

    Gabbard1.2%

    7

    Klobuchar1.2%

    7

    Buttigieg0.8%

    5

    Bloomberg0.5%

    3

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 28

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden46.1%

    35

    Sanders35.5%

    27

    Klobuchar9.2%

    7

    Warren5.3%

    4

    Buttigieg2.6%

    2

    Bloomberg0%

    0

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 29

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden66.2%

    102

    Sanders22.7%

    35

    Klobuchar5.2%

    8

    Warren3.2%

    5

    Buttigieg1.3%

    2

    Gabbard1.3%

    2

    Bloomberg0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 30

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:20PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders48.3%

    161

    Biden46.2%

    154

    Warren3.3%

    11

    Klobuchar0.9%

    3

    Buttigieg0.6%

    2

    Gabbard0.6%

    2

    Bloomberg0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 31

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders65.1%

    155

    Biden31.1%

    74

    Gabbard2.1%

    5

    Warren0.8%

    2

    Bloomberg0.4%

    1

    Klobuchar0.4%

    1

    Buttigieg0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 32

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders49.6%

    189

    Biden46.5%

    177

    Warren1.6%

    6

    Buttigieg1.3%

    5

    Gabbard0.5%

    2

    Bloomberg0.3%

    1

    Klobuchar0.3%

    1

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 33

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden46.6%

    41

    Sanders40.9%

    36

    Buttigieg5.7%

    5

    Bloomberg3.4%

    3

    Warren2.3%

    2

    Klobuchar1.1%

    1

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 34

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders55.5%

    178

    Biden39.9%

    128

    Warren2.2%

    7

    Buttigieg0.9%

    3

    Bloomberg0.6%

    2

    Gabbard0.6%

    2

    Klobuchar0.3%

    1

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 35

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders47%

    231

    Biden45%

    221

    Warren3.9%

    19

    Klobuchar1.8%

    9

    Buttigieg1.6%

    8

    Gabbard0.4%

    2

    Bloomberg0.2%

    1

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 36

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders50.3%

    81

    Biden38.5%

    62

    Buttigieg4.3%

    7

    Klobuchar3.1%

    5

    Bloomberg1.9%

    3

    Gabbard0.6%

    1

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

    Warren0%

    0

  • Legislative District 37

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders54.3%

    133

    Biden38.8%

    95

    Klobuchar2.4%

    6

    Buttigieg2%

    5

    Gabbard0.8%

    2

    Bloomberg0.4%

    1

    Warren0.4%

    1

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 38

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders48.1%

    114

    Biden43.5%

    103

    Warren5.5%

    13

    Buttigieg2.1%

    5

    Gabbard0.4%

    1

    Klobuchar0.4%

    1

    Bloomberg0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 39

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden50.7%

    38

    Sanders32%

    24

    Warren9.3%

    7

    Klobuchar4%

    3

    Bloomberg1.3%

    1

    Buttigieg1.3%

    1

    Gabbard1.3%

    1

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 40

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders52%

    127

    Biden39.8%

    97

    Warren3.7%

    9

    Buttigieg1.6%

    4

    Gabbard1.2%

    3

    Bloomberg0.8%

    2

    Klobuchar0.8%

    2

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 41

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders53.3%

    224

    Biden40.2%

    169

    Warren3.1%

    13

    Klobuchar1.7%

    7

    Buttigieg0.7%

    3

    Bloomberg0.5%

    2

    Gabbard0.5%

    2

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 42

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders65.4%

    189

    Biden30.8%

    89

    Warren2.1%

    6

    Gabbard1%

    3

    Klobuchar0.3%

    1

    Bloomberg0%

    0

    Buttigieg0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 43

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders53.6%

    245

    Biden40.9%

    187

    Warren2.4%

    11

    Klobuchar1.3%

    6

    Bloomberg1.1%

    5

    Buttigieg0.2%

    1

    Gabbard0.2%

    1

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 44

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders64.8%

    435

    Biden29.5%

    198

    Warren2.5%

    17

    Klobuchar1.8%

    12

    Buttigieg0.9%

    6

    Gabbard0.3%

    2

    Bloomberg0.1%

    1

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 45

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders59.8%

    193

    Biden34.1%

    110

    Bloomberg1.9%

    6

    Warren1.9%

    6

    Buttigieg0.9%

    3

    Gabbard0.9%

    3

    Klobuchar0.6%

    2

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 46

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:22PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Sanders55.4%

    242

    Biden38.7%

    169

    Warren2.3%

    10

    Bloomberg2.1%

    9

    Buttigieg1.1%

    5

    Klobuchar0.5%

    2

    Gabbard0%

    0

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

  • Legislative District 47

    100% In

    Mar 14 2020, 4:24PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden50.2%

    224

    Sanders42.8%

    191

    Klobuchar2.2%

    10

    Buttigieg1.8%

    8

    Warren1.3%

    6

    Bloomberg0.7%

    3

    Gabbard0.7%

    3

    Steyer0%

    0

    Uncommitted0%

    0

Legislative District breakdown

LIVE on Mar 27 2020, 11:11AM ET