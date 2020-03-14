2020 primary Elections Northern Mariana Islands results
Presidential caucus results
Projected winner
Democrats / 6 Delegates
100% In
The following is a summary of Northern Mariana Islands's D-President. Northern Mariana Islands has 6 delegates and 11 available delegates including supers.
- Democrat
Bernie SandersWinner
62.7%
84
+ 4 Delegates
- Democrat
Joe Biden
35.8%
48
+ 2 Delegates
- Democrat
Uncommitted
1.5%
2
- Democrat
Michael Bloomberg
0%
0
- Democrat
Tulsi Gabbard
0%
0
- Democrat
Elizabeth Warren
0%
0