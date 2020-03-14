Happening Today

2020 primary Elections Northern Mariana Islands results

Presidential caucus results

Democrats / 6 Delegates

100% In

Projected winner

The following is a summary of Northern Mariana Islands's D-President. Northern Mariana Islands has 6 delegates and 11 available delegates including supers.

  • Democrat

    Bernie SandersWinner

    62.7%

    84

    + 4 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Joe Biden

    35.8%

    48

    + 2 Delegates

  • Democrat

    Uncommitted

    1.5%

    2

  • Democrat

    Michael Bloomberg

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Tulsi Gabbard

    0%

    0

  • Democrat

    Elizabeth Warren

    0%

    0

