Super Tuesday is one of the most important days in the Democratic primary: the day when the largest number of states and territories vote — 15, including diverse and large states like California and Texas. Democrats Abroad, a period of voting for U.S. citizens living overseas, also begins. Republican primary contests will also take place in a number of states, though President Donald Trump is expected to win handily.

For Democratic candidates, March 3 is also the night with more delegates at stake (more than 1,300) in a single evening than any other. California offers a whopping 415 delegates up for grabs, for example, while Texas will award 228 delegates. The evening will be a particular test for the campaign of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who, after entering the 2020 Democratic field late, bypassed the four early state contests in February to concentrate on Super Tuesday and beyond.

