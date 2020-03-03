2020 Primary Elections Super Tuesday Results
Super Tuesday is one of the most important days in the Democratic primary: the day when the largest number of states and territories vote — 15, including diverse and large states like California and Texas. Democrats Abroad, a period of voting for U.S. citizens living overseas, also begins. Republican primary contests will also take place in a number of states, though President Donald Trump is expected to win handily.
For Democratic candidates, March 3 is also the night with more delegates at stake (more than 1,300) in a single evening than any other. California offers a whopping 415 delegates up for grabs, for example, while Texas will award 228 delegates. The evening will be a particular test for the campaign of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who, after entering the 2020 Democratic field late, bypassed the four early state contests in February to concentrate on Super Tuesday and beyond.
California
Primaries
For Democrats, this large, diverse state offers the biggest delegate prize of any Super Tuesday state: 415. Republicans also vote the same day.
Texas
Primaries
A big, diverse state, Texas’ primary offers the second-largest Super Tuesday delegate prize for Democrats: 228 delegates. Republicans vote the same night.
North Carolina
Primaries
A general election swing state, North Carolina offers a good-sized haul for Democrats: 110 delegates.
Virginia
Democratic primary
Virginia Democrats will make their presidential preferences known — awarding 99 delegates in the process — while Republicans stay home because the GOP cancelled its primary last year.
Massachusetts
Primaries
Massachusetts, with its 91 Democratic delegates at stake, is the home state of candidate Elizabeth Warren — and the site of a tight race between Sanders and Clinton in 2016.
Minnesota
Primaries
Seventy-five Democratic delegates are up for grabs in candidate Amy Klobuchar’s home state.
Colorado
Primaries
Colorado, which switched from a caucus to primary system for 2020, will award 67 Democratic delegates.
Tennessee
Primaries
Both parties participate in primaries on the same day in this deep-red state, with 64 delegates at stake for Democrats and a victory for Trump all but certain for Republicans.
Alabama
Primaries
For Democrats, Alabama offers 52 delegates up for grabs. The state will hold a GOP primary, too, with victory for Trump all but assured.
Oklahoma
Primaries
The solidly-red state will award 37 delegates on the Democratic side. Republicans will also vote on the same day, though Trump faces no serious challenge.
Arkansas
Primaries
Both parties vote Tuesday night, with 31 delegates at stake for Democratic hopefuls.
Utah
Primaries
Both parties vote Tuesday night, with the state’s 29 delegates at stake for Democrats.
Maine
Primaries
In Maine, which shifts from a caucus to primary system this year, Democratic candidates are competing for 24 delegates, while the GOP looks to lock up support for Trump.
Vermont
Primaries
On the Democratic side, the home state of candidate Bernie Sanders offers 16 delegates up for grabs. Republicans vote, too.
American Samoa
Democratic caucus
The U.S territory uses a caucus system to award its six Democratic delegates.