Super Tuesday is one of the most important days in the Democratic primary: the day when the largest number of states and territories vote — 15, including diverse and large states like California and Texas. Democrats Abroad, a period of voting for U.S. citizens living overseas, also begins. Republican primary contests will also take place in a number of states, though President Donald Trump is expected to win handily.

For Democratic candidates, March 3 is also the night with more delegates at stake (more than 1,300) in a single evening than any other. California offers a whopping 415 delegates up for grabs, for example, while Texas will award 228 delegates. The evening will be a particular test for the campaign of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who, after entering the 2020 Democratic field late, bypassed the four early state contests in February to concentrate on Super Tuesday and beyond.

March 3, 2020

Polls closed at 11 PM ET

California

Primaries

Projected winner100% in
DSanders
36%
Winner
DBiden
27.9%
DWarren
13.2%
DBloomberg
12.1%
Mar 27, 10:54 am ET
Projected winner100% in
RTrump
92.2%
Winner
RWeld
2.7%
RWalsh
2.6%
RDe La Fuente
1%
Mar 27, 10:54 am ET

For Democrats, this large, diverse state offers the biggest delegate prize of any Super Tuesday state: 415. Republicans also vote the same day.

Polls closed at 9 PM ET

Texas

Primaries

Projected winner100% in
DBiden
34.6%
Winner
DSanders
29.9%
DBloomberg
14.4%
DWarren
11.4%
Mar 27, 10:54 am ET
Projected winner100% in
RTrump
94.1%
Winner
RUncommitted
3.6%
RWeld
0.8%
RWalsh
0.7%
Mar 27, 10:54 am ET

A big, diverse state, Texas’ primary offers the second-largest Super Tuesday delegate prize for Democrats: 228 delegates. Republicans vote the same night.

Polls closed at 7 PM ET

North Carolina

Primaries

Projected winner100% in
DBiden
43%
Winner
DSanders
24.2%
DBloomberg
13%
DWarren
10.5%
Mar 27, 10:54 am ET
Projected winner100% in
RTrump
93.5%
Winner
RNo Preference
2.5%
RWalsh
2%
RWeld
1.9%
Mar 27, 10:54 am ET

A general election swing state, North Carolina offers a good-sized haul for Democrats: 110 delegates.

Polls closed at 7 PM ET

Virginia

Democratic primary

Projected winner100% in
DBiden
53.3%
Winner
DSanders
23.1%
DWarren
10.8%
DBloomberg
9.7%
Mar 4, 2:08 am ET

Virginia Democrats will make their presidential preferences known — awarding 99 delegates in the process — while Republicans stay home because the GOP cancelled its primary last year.

Polls closed at 8 PM ET

Massachusetts

Primaries

Projected winner100% in
DBiden
33.5%
Winner
DSanders
26.7%
DWarren
21.5%
DBloomberg
11.8%
Mar 27, 10:53 am ET
100% in
RTrump
87%
RWeld
9.3%
RNo Preference
1.6%
RWalsh
1.1%
Mar 2, 9:58 pm ET

Massachusetts, with its 91 Democratic delegates at stake, is the home state of candidate Elizabeth Warren — and the site of a tight race between Sanders and Clinton in 2016.

Polls closed at 9 PM ET

Minnesota

Primaries

Projected winner100% in
DBiden
38.6%
Winner
DSanders
29.9%
DWarren
15.4%
DBloomberg
8.3%
Mar 2, 9:58 pm ET
Projected winner100% in
RTrump
100%
Winner
Mar 2, 9:58 pm ET

Seventy-five Democratic delegates are up for grabs in candidate Amy Klobuchar’s home state.

Polls closed at 9 PM ET

Colorado

Primaries

Projected winner100% in
DSanders
37%
Winner
DBiden
24.6%
DBloomberg
18.5%
DWarren
17.6%
Mar 27, 10:54 am ET
Projected winner100% in
RTrump
92.3%
Winner
RWeld
3.6%
RWalsh
1.9%
RMatern
1%
Apr 7, 12:09 pm ET

Colorado, which switched from a caucus to primary system for 2020, will award 67 Democratic delegates.

Polls closed at 8 PM ET

Tennessee

Primaries

Projected winner100% in
DBiden
41.7%
Winner
DSanders
25%
DBloomberg
15.4%
DWarren
10.4%
Mar 4, 2:41 am ET
Projected winner100% in
RTrump
96.4%
Winner
RUncommitted
1.5%
RWalsh
1%
RWeld
1%
Mar 27, 10:53 am ET

Both parties participate in primaries on the same day in this deep-red state, with 64 delegates at stake for Democrats and a victory for Trump all but certain for Republicans.

Polls closed at 8 PM ET

Alabama

Primaries

Projected winner100% in
DBiden
63.3%
Winner
DSanders
16.5%
DBloomberg
11.7%
DWarren
5.7%
Mar 4, 1:59 am ET
Projected winner100% in
RTrump
96.2%
Winner
RUncommitted
2.3%
RWeld
1.5%
Mar 27, 10:53 am ET

For Democrats, Alabama offers 52 delegates up for grabs. The state will hold a GOP primary, too, with victory for Trump all but assured.

Polls closed at 8 PM ET

Oklahoma

Primaries

Projected winner100% in
DBiden
38.7%
Winner
DSanders
25.4%
DBloomberg
13.9%
DWarren
13.4%
Mar 4, 12:56 pm ET
Projected winner100% in
RTrump
92.6%
Winner
RWalsh
3.7%
RMatern
1.3%
REly
1.1%
Mar 27, 10:53 am ET

The solidly-red state will award 37 delegates on the Democratic side. Republicans will also vote on the same day, though Trump faces no serious challenge.

Polls closed at 8 PM ET

Arkansas

Primaries

Projected winner100% in
DBiden
40.6%
Winner
DSanders
22.4%
DBloomberg
16.7%
DWarren
10%
Mar 27, 10:54 am ET
Projected winner100% in
RTrump
97.1%
Winner
RWeld
2.1%
RDe La Fuente
0.8%
Mar 27, 10:54 am ET

Both parties vote Tuesday night, with 31 delegates at stake for Democratic hopefuls.

Polls closed at 10 PM ET

Utah

Primaries

Projected winner100% in
DSanders
36.1%
Winner
DBiden
18.4%
DWarren
16.2%
DBloomberg
15.4%
Mar 27, 10:54 am ET
Projected winner100% in
RTrump
87.8%
Winner
RWeld
6.9%
RWalsh
2.2%
RMatern
1.7%
Mar 27, 10:54 am ET

Both parties vote Tuesday night, with the state’s 29 delegates at stake for Democrats.

Polls closed at 8 PM ET

Maine

Primaries

Apparent winner100% in
DBiden
34.1%
Winner
DSanders
33%
DWarren
15.7%
DBloomberg
12%
Mar 27, 10:54 am ET
Projected winner100% in
RTrump
100%
Winner
Mar 27, 10:53 am ET

In Maine, which shifts from a caucus to primary system this year, Democratic candidates are competing for 24 delegates, while the GOP looks to lock up support for Trump.

Polls closed at 7 PM ET

Vermont

Primaries

Projected winner100% in
DSanders
50.7%
Winner
DBiden
22%
DWarren
12.5%
DBloomberg
9.4%
Mar 27, 10:54 am ET
Projected winner100% in
RTrump
87.6%
Winner
RWeld
10.2%
RWrite-ins
1.2%
RDe La Fuente
0.9%
Mar 27, 10:54 am ET

On the Democratic side, the home state of candidate Bernie Sanders offers 16 delegates up for grabs. Republicans vote, too.

Caucus began at 3 PM ET

American Samoa

Democratic caucus

Projected winner100% in
DBloomberg
49.9%
Winner
DGabbard
29.3%
DSanders
10.5%
DBiden
8.8%
Mar 27, 10:54 am ET

The U.S territory uses a caucus system to award its six Democratic delegates.