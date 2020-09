As a big, diverse state, Texas offers the second-largest Super Tuesday trove for Democrats, with 228 delegates.

Other key races to watch are the Democratic Senate primary, where a crowded and diverse field is vying for the right to take on Republican Sen. John Cornyn in the fall, and the ideologically charged primary in South Texas where a progressive lawyer, Jessica Cisneros, is challenging Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate.

Republicans vote the same night, and though President Donald Trump’s victory is all but certain, there are multiple House races featuring a crowd of GOP candidates vying for the opportunity to take on Democrats who flipped seats from red to blue in the 2018 midterms.