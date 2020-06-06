2020 primary Elections Virgin Islands results
The U.S. Virgin Islands holds its Democratic presidential nominating contest, where 7 delegates are up for grabs. The territory participates in the nominating process, but not the general election.
Presidential caucus results
Projected winner
Democrats / 7 Delegates
100% In
The following is a summary of Virgin Islands of the U.S.'s Democratic Caucus. Virgin Islands of the U.S. has 7 delegates and 13 available delegates including supers.
- Democrat
Joe BidenWinner
91.3%
505
+ 7 Delegates
- Democrat
Bernie Sanders
5.1%
28
- Democrat
Uncommitted
3.6%
20
St Croix
100% In
Jun 24 2020, 4:56AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 85.4%
123
Uncommitted 13.9%
20
Sanders 0.7%
1
St Thomas and St John
100% In
Jun 24 2020, 4:56AM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Biden 93.4%
382
Sanders 6.6%
27
Uncommitted 0%
0