2020 primary Elections Virgin Islands results

The U.S. Virgin Islands holds its Democratic presidential nominating contest, where 7 delegates are up for grabs. The territory participates in the nominating process, but not the general election.

Presidential caucus results

Democrats / 7 Delegates

    Joe BidenWinner

    91.3%

    505

    + 7 Delegates

    Bernie Sanders

    5.1%

    28

    Uncommitted

    3.6%

    20

  • St Croix

    100% In

    Jun 24 2020, 4:56AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden85.4%

    123

    Uncommitted13.9%

    20

    Sanders0.7%

    1

  • St Thomas and St John

    100% In

    Jun 24 2020, 4:56AM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Biden93.4%

    382

    Sanders6.6%

    27

    Uncommitted0%

    0

District breakdown

2020 State primaries and caucuses