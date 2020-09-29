Happening Today

2020 special Elections Georgia Results

A special election takes place Sept. 29 to temporarily fill the U.S. House seat in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District left vacant by the death of Democratic Rep. John Lewis.

Georgia House Results

House 5 Special

100% In

Runoff

The following is a summary of Georgia's House 5 Special .

  • Democrat

    Kwanza HallWinner

    32.3%

    10,004

  • Democrat

    Robert FranklinWinner

    28.1%

    8,700

  • Democrat

    Mable ThomasWinner

    19.1%

    5,935

  • Democrat

    Keisha Sean WaitesWinner

    12.1%

    3,741

  • Democrat

    Barrington Martin IIWinner

    5.7%

    1,777

  • Lib

    Chase OliverWinner

    1.9%

    601

  • Ind

    Steven MuhammadWinner

    0.8%

    251

House 5 Special

100% In

Sep 29 2020, 11:45PM ET

CandidatePercentVotes
Hall32.3%

10,004

Franklin28.1%

8,700

Thomas19.1%

5,935

Waites12.1%

3,741

Martin5.7%

1,777

Oliver1.9%

601

Muhammad0.8%

251

  • Clayton

    100% In

    Sep 29 2020, 9:31PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Hall32.3%

    726

    Thomas21.5%

    484

    Waites20.3%

    457

    Franklin16.9%

    379

    Martin4.8%

    109

    Oliver2.5%

    57

    Muhammad1.6%

    37

  • DeKalb

    100% In

    Sep 29 2020, 11:34PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Franklin32.2%

    2,439

    Hall31.1%

    2,358

    Thomas15.3%

    1,163

    Waites12.6%

    954

    Martin5.9%

    444

    Oliver2.1%

    161

    Muhammad0.9%

    65

  • Fulton

    100% In

    Sep 29 2020, 11:45PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Hall32.7%

    6,920

    Franklin27.8%

    5,882

    Thomas20.2%

    4,288

    Waites11%

    2,330

    Martin5.8%

    1,224

    Oliver1.8%

    383

    Muhammad0.7%

    149

County breakdown

LIVE on Sep 29 2020, 11:45PM ET