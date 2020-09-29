2020 special Elections Georgia Results
A special election takes place Sept. 29 to temporarily fill the U.S. House seat in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District left vacant by the death of Democratic Rep. John Lewis.
Georgia House Results
Runoff
House 5 Special
100% In
The following is a summary of Georgia's House 5 Special .
- Democrat
Kwanza HallWinner
32.3%
10,004
- Democrat
Robert FranklinWinner
28.1%
8,700
- Democrat
Mable ThomasWinner
19.1%
5,935
- Democrat
Keisha Sean WaitesWinner
12.1%
3,741
- Democrat
Barrington Martin IIWinner
5.7%
1,777
- Lib
Chase OliverWinner
1.9%
601
- Ind
Steven MuhammadWinner
0.8%
251
House 5 Special
100% In
Sep 29 2020, 11:45PM ET
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
|Hall
|32.3%
10,004
|Franklin
|28.1%
8,700
|Thomas
|19.1%
5,935
|Waites
|12.1%
3,741
|Martin
|5.7%
1,777
|Oliver
|1.9%
601
|Muhammad
|0.8%
251
Clayton
100% In
Sep 29 2020, 9:31PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Hall 32.3%
726
Thomas 21.5%
484
Waites 20.3%
457
Franklin 16.9%
379
Martin 4.8%
109
Oliver 2.5%
57
Muhammad 1.6%
37
DeKalb
100% In
Sep 29 2020, 11:34PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Franklin 32.2%
2,439
Hall 31.1%
2,358
Thomas 15.3%
1,163
Waites 12.6%
954
Martin 5.9%
444
Oliver 2.1%
161
Muhammad 0.9%
65
Fulton
100% In
Sep 29 2020, 11:45PM ET
Candidate Percent Votes Hall 32.7%
6,920
Franklin 27.8%
5,882
Thomas 20.2%
4,288
Waites 11%
2,330
Martin 5.8%
1,224
Oliver 1.8%
383
Muhammad 0.7%
149
County breakdown
LIVE on Sep 29 2020, 11:45PM ET