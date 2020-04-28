Happening Today

2020 special Elections Maryland results

Maryland holds a special election in the 7th Congressional District to fill the remainder of the late Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings’ term in office. The state’s presidential primary will take place on June 2.

Maryland House Results

House 7

100% In

Winner

House 7

100% In

Jul 17 2020, 11:53AM ET

CandidatePercentVotes
Mfume74.6%

111,955

Klacik25.4%

38,102

  • Baltimore

    100% In

    Apr 30 2020, 8:51PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Mfume64.7%

    32,390

    Klacik35.3%

    17,702

  • Baltimore City

    100% In

    Apr 30 2020, 8:51PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Mfume94.3%

    51,960

    Klacik5.7%

    3,122

  • Howard

    100% In

    May 11 2020, 6:26PM ET

    CandidatePercentVotes
    Mfume61.5%

    27,605

    Klacik38.5%

    17,278

2020 State primaries and caucuses