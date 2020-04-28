2020 special Elections Maryland results
Maryland holds a special election in the 7th Congressional District to fill the remainder of the late Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings’ term in office. The state’s presidential primary will take place on June 2.
Maryland House Results
House 7
- Democrat
Kweisi MfumeWinner
74.6%
111,955
- Republican
Kimberly Klacik
25.4%
38,102
|Candidate
|Percent
|Votes
Baltimore
Candidate Percent Votes Mfume 64.7%
32,390
Klacik 35.3%
17,702
Baltimore City
Candidate Percent Votes Mfume 94.3%
51,960
Klacik 5.7%
3,122
Howard
Candidate Percent Votes Mfume 61.5%
27,605
Klacik 38.5%
17,278
