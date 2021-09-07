California recall election results: Newsom prevails, will remain governor

Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Alameda99% in
- Alpine99% in
- Amador99% in
- Butte99% in
- Calaveras95% in
No
62%
7,910,018
Percent
- 81.2%
- 61.1%
- 35%
- 45.6%
- 35.5%
Votes
- 465,901
- 354
- 6,957
- 36,128
- 8,018
Yes
38%
4,856,538
Percent
- 18.8%
- 38.9%
- 65%
- 54.4%
- 64.5%
Votes
- 108,081
- 225
- 12,895
- 43,129
- 14,559
99%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
If the majority of California voters decide to recall Gavin Newsom, who should replace him?
County
- Alameda44.4% in
- Alpine59.2% in
- Amador73.8% in
- Butte68.9% in
- Calaveras70.2% in
gop
Larry ElderElder
48.4%
3,529,796
Percent
- 26.8%
- 45.2%
- 59.9%
- 52.5%
- 62.9%
Votes
- 68,410
- 155
- 8,779
- 28,705
- 10,286
dem
Kevin PaffrathPaffrath
9.6%
702,710
Percent
- 18.6%
- 7.3%
- 3.1%
- 6.5%
- 2.9%
Votes
- 47,543
- 25
- 456
- 3,547
- 475
gop
Kevin FaulconerFaulconer
8.1%
587,688
Percent
- 7.4%
- 3.8%
- 7.2%
- 3.8%
- 6.4%
Votes
- 18,755
- 13
- 1,058
- 2,083
- 1,043
dem
Brandon RossRoss
5.3%
389,872
Percent
- 6.7%
- 4.7%
- 2.1%
- 3.4%
- 1.8%
Votes
- 17,067
- 16
- 304
- 1,876
- 301
gop
John CoxCox
4.1%
302,234
Percent
- 4.1%
- 0.9%
- 6.9%
- 6.8%
- 6.4%
Votes
- 10,350
- 3
- 1,014
- 3,697
- 1,055
gop
Kevin KileyKiley
3.5%
252,594
Percent
- 2.5%
- 3.8%
- 5.9%
- 8.1%
- 6.5%
Votes
- 6,327
- 13
- 866
- 4,437
- 1,064
dem
Jacqueline McGowanMcGowan
2.9%
212,833
Percent
- 6.1%
- 3.5%
- 1.1%
- 2.2%
- 1.1%
Votes
- 15,573
- 12
- 155
- 1,194
- 179
dem
Joel VentrescaVentresca
2.5%
184,979
Percent
- 5.9%
- 1.5%
- 1%
- 2.2%
- 1.2%
Votes
- 15,029
- 5
- 143
- 1,216
- 204
dem
Daniel WattsWatts
2.3%
166,289
Percent
- 3.9%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 1.3%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 9,872
- 1
- 59
- 684
- 65
dem
Holly BaadeBaade
1.3%
91,752
Percent
- 1.9%
- 0.9%
- 0.5%
- 0.7%
- 0.3%
Votes
- 4,751
- 3
- 68
- 389
- 48
dem
Patrick KilpatrickKilpatrick
1.2%
85,646
Percent
- 1.5%
- 1.5%
- 1.1%
- 1.2%
- 1.1%
Votes
- 3,951
- 5
- 160
- 664
- 187
dem
Armando Perez-SerratoPerez-Serrato
1.2%
84,338
Percent
- 1.2%
- 2.9%
- 0.1%
- 0.5%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 2,959
- 10
- 20
- 283
- 14
gop
Caitlyn JennerJenner
1%
74,536
Percent
- 1%
- 2.3%
- 1.1%
- 1.2%
- 1.1%
Votes
- 2,441
- 8
- 156
- 631
- 176
dem
John DrakeDrake
0.9%
68,013
Percent
- 1.3%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0.5%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 3,306
- 0
- 41
- 284
- 35
other
Dan KapelovitzKapelovitz
0.9%
63,873
Percent
- 2.2%
- 2%
- 0.5%
- 0.7%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 5,497
- 7
- 70
- 370
- 58
lib
Jeff HewittHewitt
0.7%
49,988
Percent
- 0.9%
- 0.9%
- 0.4%
- 0.6%
- 0.6%
Votes
- 2,297
- 3
- 61
- 327
- 99
gop
Ted GainesGaines
0.7%
47,757
Percent
- 0.4%
- 4.1%
- 2%
- 1.7%
- 1.4%
Votes
- 1,119
- 14
- 297
- 922
- 237
other
AngelyneAngelyne
0.5%
35,692
Percent
- 0.7%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 1,788
- 0
- 33
- 190
- 29
other
David MooreMoore
0.4%
30,998
Percent
- 0.7%
- 1.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 1,672
- 4
- 22
- 140
- 20
gop
Anthony TriminoTrimino
0.4%
27,726
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
- 0.5%
Votes
- 593
- 0
- 58
- 129
- 87
gop
Doug OseOse
0.4%
25,853
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.9%
- 1.3%
- 1.3%
- 1.1%
Votes
- 668
- 3
- 196
- 711
- 176
other
Michael LoebsLoebs
0.3%
25,290
Percent
- 0.8%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 2,132
- 0
- 17
- 126
- 25
other
Heather CollinsCollins
0.3%
24,041
Percent
- 0.8%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 2,104
- 1
- 36
- 194
- 13
other
Major SinghSingh
0.3%
21,243
Percent
- 0.7%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 1,683
- 1
- 10
- 68
- 11
gop
David LozanoLozano
0.3%
19,818
Percent
- 0.6%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 1,554
- 0
- 5
- 62
- 9
gop
Denver StonerStoner
0.3%
19,386
Percent
- 0.2%
- 4.7%
- 0.4%
- 0.3%
- 0.9%
Votes
- 453
- 16
- 55
- 191
- 146
gop
Sam GallucciGallucci
0.2%
18,000
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 368
- 1
- 24
- 96
- 27
gop
Steve LodgeLodge
0.2%
17,299
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 639
- 0
- 44
- 208
- 38
gop
Jenny Rae Le RouxRoux
0.2%
15,841
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 792
- 0
- 32
- 206
- 26
gop
David BramanteBramante
0.2%
11,407
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 408
- 1
- 16
- 63
- 21
gop
Diego MartinezMartinez
0.1%
10,741
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
Votes
- 582
- 1
- 16
- 49
- 41
gop
Sarah StephensStephens
0.1%
10,505
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
Votes
- 554
- 0
- 16
- 73
- 8
gop
Robert NewmanNewman
0.1%
10,417
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.4%
Votes
- 236
- 1
- 27
- 133
- 66
other
Dennis RichterRichter
0.1%
10,385
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 673
- 0
- 16
- 88
- 21
other
Denis LuceyLucey
0.1%
8,131
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
Votes
- 370
- 0
- 10
- 48
- 7
other
James HaninkHanink
0.1%
7,133
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 298
- 0
- 3
- 44
- 9
gop
Daniel MercuriMercuri
0.1%
7,061
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 306
- 0
- 11
- 37
- 11
gop
Chauncey KillensKillens
0.1%
6,789
Percent
- 0.1%
- 0.3%
- 0.1%
- 0.4%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 212