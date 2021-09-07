Last update 8:43 AM ET

California recall election results: Newsom prevails, will remain governor

Winner
No Recall 62%
99% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 133,444

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, survived a GOP-led recall election on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Out of 55 previous attempts to recall a governor of California, this is the second to ever qualify for the ballot. The only successful attempt resulted in the ouster of Gray Davis as governor in 2003. He was replaced by the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?

99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Alameda99% in
  • Alpine99% in
  • Amador99% in
  • Butte99% in
  • Calaveras95% in
No
62%
7,910,018
Percent
  • 81.2%
  • 61.1%
  • 35%
  • 45.6%
  • 35.5%
Votes
  • 465,901
  • 354
  • 6,957
  • 36,128
  • 8,018
Yes
38%
4,856,538
Percent
  • 18.8%
  • 38.9%
  • 65%
  • 54.4%
  • 64.5%
Votes
  • 108,081
  • 225
  • 12,895
  • 43,129
  • 14,559
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in

If the majority of California voters decide to recall Gavin Newsom, who should replace him?

Los AngelesSan DiegoSan JoseSan FranciscoSacramento
County
  • Alameda44.4% in
  • Alpine59.2% in
  • Amador73.8% in
  • Butte68.9% in
  • Calaveras70.2% in
gop
Larry ElderElder
48.4%
3,529,796
Percent
  • 26.8%
  • 45.2%
  • 59.9%
  • 52.5%
  • 62.9%
Votes
  • 68,410
  • 155
  • 8,779
  • 28,705
  • 10,286
dem
Kevin PaffrathPaffrath
9.6%
702,710
Percent
  • 18.6%
  • 7.3%
  • 3.1%
  • 6.5%
  • 2.9%
Votes
  • 47,543
  • 25
  • 456
  • 3,547
  • 475
gop
Kevin FaulconerFaulconer
8.1%
587,688
Percent
  • 7.4%
  • 3.8%
  • 7.2%
  • 3.8%
  • 6.4%
Votes
  • 18,755
  • 13
  • 1,058
  • 2,083
  • 1,043
dem
Brandon RossRoss
5.3%
389,872
Percent
  • 6.7%
  • 4.7%
  • 2.1%
  • 3.4%
  • 1.8%
Votes
  • 17,067
  • 16
  • 304
  • 1,876
  • 301
gop
John CoxCox
4.1%
302,234
Percent
  • 4.1%
  • 0.9%
  • 6.9%
  • 6.8%
  • 6.4%
Votes
  • 10,350
  • 3
  • 1,014
  • 3,697
  • 1,055
gop
Kevin KileyKiley
3.5%
252,594
Percent
  • 2.5%
  • 3.8%
  • 5.9%
  • 8.1%
  • 6.5%
Votes
  • 6,327
  • 13
  • 866
  • 4,437
  • 1,064
dem
Jacqueline McGowanMcGowan
2.9%
212,833
Percent
  • 6.1%
  • 3.5%
  • 1.1%
  • 2.2%
  • 1.1%
Votes
  • 15,573
  • 12
  • 155
  • 1,194
  • 179
dem
Joel VentrescaVentresca
2.5%
184,979
Percent
  • 5.9%
  • 1.5%
  • 1%
  • 2.2%
  • 1.2%
Votes
  • 15,029
  • 5
  • 143
  • 1,216
  • 204
dem
Daniel WattsWatts
2.3%
166,289
Percent
  • 3.9%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 1.3%
  • 0.4%
Votes
  • 9,872
  • 1
  • 59
  • 684
  • 65
dem
Holly BaadeBaade
1.3%
91,752
Percent
  • 1.9%
  • 0.9%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.3%
Votes
  • 4,751
  • 3
  • 68
  • 389
  • 48
dem
Patrick KilpatrickKilpatrick
1.2%
85,646
Percent
  • 1.5%
  • 1.5%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.1%
Votes
  • 3,951
  • 5
  • 160
  • 664
  • 187
dem
Armando Perez-SerratoPerez-Serrato
1.2%
84,338
Percent
  • 1.2%
  • 2.9%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 2,959
  • 10
  • 20
  • 283
  • 14
gop
Caitlyn JennerJenner
1%
74,536
Percent
  • 1%
  • 2.3%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.1%
Votes
  • 2,441
  • 8
  • 156
  • 631
  • 176
dem
John DrakeDrake
0.9%
68,013
Percent
  • 1.3%
  • 0%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.2%
Votes
  • 3,306
  • 0
  • 41
  • 284
  • 35
other
Dan KapelovitzKapelovitz
0.9%
63,873
Percent
  • 2.2%
  • 2%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.4%
Votes
  • 5,497
  • 7
  • 70
  • 370
  • 58
lib
Jeff HewittHewitt
0.7%
49,988
Percent
  • 0.9%
  • 0.9%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.6%
Votes
  • 2,297
  • 3
  • 61
  • 327
  • 99
gop
Ted GainesGaines
0.7%
47,757
Percent
  • 0.4%
  • 4.1%
  • 2%
  • 1.7%
  • 1.4%
Votes
  • 1,119
  • 14
  • 297
  • 922
  • 237
other
AngelyneAngelyne
0.5%
35,692
Percent
  • 0.7%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
Votes
  • 1,788
  • 0
  • 33
  • 190
  • 29
other
David MooreMoore
0.4%
30,998
Percent
  • 0.7%
  • 1.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 1,672
  • 4
  • 22
  • 140
  • 20
gop
Anthony TriminoTrimino
0.4%
27,726
Percent
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.5%
Votes
  • 593
  • 0
  • 58
  • 129
  • 87
gop
Doug OseOse
0.4%
25,853
Percent
  • 0.3%
  • 0.9%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.1%
Votes
  • 668
  • 3
  • 196
  • 711
  • 176
other
Michael LoebsLoebs
0.3%
25,290
Percent
  • 0.8%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
Votes
  • 2,132
  • 0
  • 17
  • 126
  • 25
other
Heather CollinsCollins
0.3%
24,041
Percent
  • 0.8%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 2,104
  • 1
  • 36
  • 194
  • 13
other
Major SinghSingh
0.3%
21,243
Percent
  • 0.7%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 1,683
  • 1
  • 10
  • 68
  • 11
gop
David LozanoLozano
0.3%
19,818
Percent
  • 0.6%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 1,554
  • 0
  • 5
  • 62
  • 9
gop
Denver StonerStoner
0.3%
19,386
Percent
  • 0.2%
  • 4.7%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.9%
Votes
  • 453
  • 16
  • 55
  • 191
  • 146
gop
Sam GallucciGallucci
0.2%
18,000
Percent
  • 0.1%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
Votes
  • 368
  • 1
  • 24
  • 96
  • 27
gop
Steve LodgeLodge
0.2%
17,299
Percent
  • 0.3%
  • 0%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.2%
Votes
  • 639
  • 0
  • 44
  • 208
  • 38
gop
Jenny Rae Le RouxRoux
0.2%
15,841
Percent
  • 0.3%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.2%
Votes
  • 792
  • 0
  • 32
  • 206
  • 26
gop
David BramanteBramante
0.2%
11,407
Percent
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 408
  • 1
  • 16
  • 63
  • 21
gop
Diego MartinezMartinez
0.1%
10,741
Percent
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.3%
Votes
  • 582
  • 1
  • 16
  • 49
  • 41
gop
Sarah StephensStephens
0.1%
10,505
Percent
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 554
  • 0
  • 16
  • 73
  • 8
gop
Robert NewmanNewman
0.1%
10,417
Percent
  • 0.1%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.4%
Votes
  • 236
  • 1
  • 27
  • 133
  • 66
other
Dennis RichterRichter
0.1%
10,385
Percent
  • 0.3%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 673
  • 0
  • 16
  • 88
  • 21
other
Denis LuceyLucey
0.1%
8,131
Percent
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 370
  • 0
  • 10
  • 48
  • 7
other
James HaninkHanink
0.1%
7,133
Percent
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 298
  • 0
  • 3
  • 44
  • 9
gop
Daniel MercuriMercuri
0.1%
7,061
Percent
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 306
  • 0
  • 11
  • 37
  • 11
gop
Chauncey KillensKillens
0.1%
6,789
Percent
  • 0.1%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 212