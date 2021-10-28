Ohio House Special Election Results

A special election in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District — a landscape that favors Republicans — features a contest between Republican Mike Carey clinging tightly to former President Donald Trump and Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, who is trying to patch together a new coalition that reaches from suburbia to Appalachia.

Another special election in Ohio’s Cleveland-based 11th Congressional District favors Democrats by a much wider margin than the 15th favors Republicans. Shontel Brown, a Cuyahoga County Council member who also chairs the county’s Democratic Party, faces Republican Laverne Gore.