Last update Nov. 17, 11:04 AM ET

Ohio House Special Election Results

A special election in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District — a landscape that favors Republicans — features a contest between Republican Mike Carey clinging tightly to former President Donald Trump and Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, who is trying to patch together a new coalition that reaches from suburbia to Appalachia. 

Another special election in Ohio’s Cleveland-based 11th Congressional District favors Democrats by a much wider margin than the 15th favors Republicans. Shontel Brown, a Cuyahoga County Council member who also chairs the county’s Democratic Party, faces Republican Laverne Gore.

Winner
1 GOP seat
Winner
1 DEM seat
House 11 Special
H 11
99% in
  • S. Brown
    78.8%
    81,636
  • L. Gore
    21.2%
    21,929
99% in
House 15 Special
H 15
99% in
  • M. Carey
    58.3%
    93,255
  • A. Russo
    41.7%
    66,757
99% in

