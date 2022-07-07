AR-15 raffle video puts Illinois Republican in hot seat after parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Republican nominee for Illinois governor Darren Bailey once held a campaign fundraising event where he raffled off a Smith & Wesson AR-15, a weapon nearly identical to the type used in the Fourth of July parade massacre here this week.

A 2019 video posted to Bailey’s campaign page on Facebook shows him standing before a raffle drum to pick the winner when he was an Illinois state representative.

“As promised, we have held a raffle for an AR-15, a Smith & Wesson, and I have possession of that,” he says on the video.

Bailey, who’s now a state senator, has held numerous raffles for guns over the years.

While legal, the raffle imagery, as well as Bailey’s longtime embrace of bills to expand and protect gun rights, is opening up the GOP gubernatorial nominee to more scrutiny nationally and in his home state at a time when there is fresh momentum to ban assault-style weapons in the state — and nationwide.

The resurfaced video comes as Robert Crimo III, facing seven counts of first-degree murder, was ordered held without bond Wednesday in Lake County after being charged in one of the worst massacres the state has seen in recent history.

In court, Assistant State Attorney Ben Dillon said authorities recovered a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle that the alleged shooter dropped while fleeing the scene on Monday.

The firearm’s similarity to the one raffled off by Bailey offers a stark contrast to Pritzker. Last year, Bailey proposed unsuccessful legislation to eliminate the Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card, and he continues to sell “Void the FOID” T-shirts on his campaign website.

Bailey, who is running as a staunch Trump supporter, was not the Republican Party’s top pick for November’s showdown with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The GOP spent about $50 million in a failed effort to steer support toward a moderate Richard Irvin, but Bailey won decisively in last month’s primary, proudly declaring aggressive pro-gun and anti-abortion rights stances in this blue state.

But positions that may have proven popular in the primary are receiving a much different reception in the general election campaign. He quickly came under fire this week, trending nationally on social media on Monday after saying “let’s move on” roughly two hours after the Highland Park shooter fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd, killing seven and injuring dozens more.

“The shooter is still at large, so let’s pray for justice to prevail and then let’s move on and celebrate the independence of this nation,” Bailey said in a live video streamed on Facebook, where he and supporters took a moment in prayer.

“This is what happens with MAGA type candidates,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., wrote on Twitter. “They have been so trained with “own the libs” and anger that they lost the ability to have compassion.”

National commentator Keith Olbermann tweeted: “To hell with him and all who support him."

Bailey later apologized after backlash that he was dismissive of the massacre.

“I apologize if in any way we diminished the pain being felt across our state today,” he said in a statement provided by his campaign. “I hope we can all come together in prayer and action to address rampant crime and mental health issues to make sure these horrific tragedies don’t happen again.”

Bailey's comments were not well received by some in Highland Park, where residents have visited the site near the shooting to pay tribute to those who were gunned down. One Highland Park resident, Jurgen Peters, said he heard Bailey’s apology on the radio but he didn’t believe he really regretted it.

“I think that’s probably who he is,” Peters said. “He’s pro-guns so he can’t say, ‘Oh what a calamity, what, a bad situation. He’s not going to go up and say that.”

In response to further questions about Bailey’s “move on” comments, a spokesman provided a statement attributed to Bailey that referenced Highland Park victims as well as shootings in Chicago.

“Friends, we continue to ask that we come together in prayer and action to address the plague of violence and commit to better addressing mental health in Illinois and across the nation,” the statement said. “We continue to lift up the victims of Highland Park and the victims we see daily in and around the city of Chicago and across our state.”

Still, Bailey’s comments about guns over the years could be a dealbreaker in a statewide race.

“I support the Second Amendment. I support constitutional carry and eliminating FOID cards,” Bailey tweeted on March 4. “The FOID serves no purpose except to create a barrier between honest Illinoisans and their ability to protect themselves and their families.”

Bailey’s efforts to rid the state of FOID cards, a permitting system that includes expanded background check requirements, went nowhere in a legislature with Democratic supermajorities. Instead, Pritzker last year signed into law a bill toughening FOID card requirements.

The video of the AR-15 raffle is also likely to prove politically beneficial for Pritzker, who was already casting Bailey as too extreme for Illinois.

Pritzker’s response to the shooting was starkly different than Bailey’s. The first-term governor delivered a fiery speech on the day of the massacre, decrying gun violence and encouraging a nationwide ban on assault-style rifles.

The next day, he lashed out at a National Rifle Association tweet that read, “Since 1950, 94% of mass public shootings occurred in gun-free zones.”

Pritzker responded: “And 100% of mass public shootings happen with guns. As Governor, on behalf of the people of Highland Park — leave us the hell alone.”

The Bailey campaign would not answer questions about whether he would continue raffling off firearms. Instead, it offered a statement criticizing Pritzker’s track record on crime in Illinois.

“Crime has skyrocketed under JB Pritzker and he has failed to keep our streets safe. Pritzker’s attacks reek of desperation and offer no solutions,” Bailey spokesman Joe DeBose said in a statement to NBC News. “Darren Bailey supports major expansion of mental health funding and empowering police to enforce existing laws on the books.”

In response, Pritzker campaign spokeswoman Natalie Edelstein said, “Darren Bailey lacks the empathy and temperament necessary to lead our state. His obsession with unfettered access to weapons of war — even as they destroy the very communities he claims to care about — is disqualifying. This moment demands strong, compassionate leadership and Darren Bailey has made it abundantly clear he is unable to provide that.”