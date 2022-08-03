Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly cruises to Democratic nomination, GOP race remains undecided

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona cruised to a primary victory Tuesday after running unopposed for the Democratic nomination as he seeks re-election this fall in his crucial swing state.

Kelly was projected by NBC News to win the nomination shortly after polls closed in Arizona. He will face the winner of a hard-fought Republican race that features several leading candidates who have embraced former President Donald Trump.

One of them, venture capitalist Blake Masters, scored Trump's endorsement and has touted it in campaign speeches and TV ads. The limited polling in the run-up to the primary showed Masters with an edge against businessman Jim Lamon and state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, the other major candidates.

As Kelly’s win was projected, the Republican race was rated "too early to call" by NBC News.Kelly was not in Arizona to watch the results come in. He was in Washington, where the Democratic-controlled Senate is voting this week on medical care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and, potentially, on a major climate, health care and tax bill.

Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters arrives for a campaign rally hosted by former President Donald Trump in Prescott Valley, Ariz., on July 22, 2022. Mario Tama / Getty Images file

The Arizona contest is shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested races this fall and could determine which party controls the Senate for the next two years. Democrats have a 50-50 majority and Republicans need a net gain of one seat to seize control.

Arizona, once a reliably Republican state, has become more competitive in recent cycles: Voters there elected Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2018. And the state was narrowly won by President Joe Biden in 2020, the same year Kelly won a special election by 2.4 points.