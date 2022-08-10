IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

With primary win, Becca Balint is likely to be Vermont’s first female and openly gay member of Congress

Balint, who won the Democratic primary for Vermont's lone House seat Tuesday, is heavily favored to win in November, which would make her the first woman to represent Vermont in Congress.
Vermont state Sen. Becca Balint, who is seeking the Democratic Party nomination to run for Vermont's vacant U.S. House seat, speaks to voters in Colchester on July 24, 2022.
Vermont state Sen. Becca Balint, who is seeking the Democratic Party nomination to run for Vermont's vacant U.S. House seat, speaks to voters in Colchester on July 24, 2022.Wilson Ring / AP file
By Dareh Gregorian

Becca Balint, Vermont's state Senate president, has won the Democratic nomination for the state's at-large congressional seat, NBC News projects.

The victory makes her likely to become the first woman to represent the heavily Democratic state in Congress. Vermont is the only state that has never had a female member of its congressional delegation.

Balint, a state senator since 2014 who rose to Senate president two years ago, would also be the first openly gay lawmaker to represent the state on Capitol Hill should she win in November.

The 54-year-old progressive Democrat, backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and the Vermont icons Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the co-founders of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, defeated Lt. Gov. Molly Gray.

The more-centrist Gray had the backing of fellow Democrats such as former Vermont Govs. Madeline Kunin and Howard Dean, while retiring Vermont Sen. Pat Leahy had donated $5,000 to her campaign.

Leahy’s retirement announcement set in motion the race for the House seat. Democratic Rep. Peter Welch is running for the seat being vacated by Leahy.

Leahy, a Democrat, was elected to the Senate in 1974. Sanders, an independent and a former at-large representative, was elected to the Senate in 2006, the same year Welch was elected to the House.

The state has only three representatives in Congress — its two senators and one at-large House member.

Dareh Gregorian

Dareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.