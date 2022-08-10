With primary win, Becca Balint is likely to be Vermont’s first female and openly gay member of Congress

Becca Balint, Vermont's state Senate president, has won the Democratic nomination for the state's at-large congressional seat, NBC News projects.

The victory makes her likely to become the first woman to represent the heavily Democratic state in Congress. Vermont is the only state that has never had a female member of its congressional delegation.

Balint, a state senator since 2014 who rose to Senate president two years ago, would also be the first openly gay lawmaker to represent the state on Capitol Hill should she win in November.

The 54-year-old progressive Democrat, backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and the Vermont icons Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the co-founders of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, defeated Lt. Gov. Molly Gray.

The more-centrist Gray had the backing of fellow Democrats such as former Vermont Govs. Madeline Kunin and Howard Dean, while retiring Vermont Sen. Pat Leahy had donated $5,000 to her campaign.

Leahy’s retirement announcement set in motion the race for the House seat. Democratic Rep. Peter Welch is running for the seat being vacated by Leahy.

Leahy, a Democrat, was elected to the Senate in 1974. Sanders, an independent and a former at-large representative, was elected to the Senate in 2006, the same year Welch was elected to the House.

The state has only three representatives in Congress — its two senators and one at-large House member.