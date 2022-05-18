With Biden on sidelines, Conor Lamb faced long odds in Pa. Senate primary

When President Joe Biden promoted his infrastructure law in Pittsburgh this year, he singled out two of its congressional champions in the audience that day, thanking “Senator Casey and Senator Lamb” of Pennsylvania.

It certainly wasn’t the first time the president had misspoken in acknowledging an audience member, but it was a conspicuous promotion to give Rep. Conor Lamb, particularly because Lamb was seated just feet from his main rival in the Senate Democratic primary, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

“I hope you enjoyed that,” a Biden aide texted a Lamb adviser, sensing, like many others, that Biden had perhaps made a Freudian slip to reveal his partiality in a race in which his aides preferred he remain neutral.

Fetterman won the Democratic primary, NBC News projected Tuesday night.

The race in Pennsylvania, where Biden was born, never generated as much attention as the one on the Republican side. Lamb announced his candidacy months after Fetterman launched his campaign, and from the get-go Lamb struggled to raise the money he needed to expand support beyond his Western Pennsylvania district to compete with Fetterman, a well-known populist Democrat nearing the end of eight years in statewide office.

Lamb never expected Biden to take sides, nor did he ask him to do so, his campaign said. The White House says Biden’s involvement was never in the cards, assessing that any of the three Democratic candidates — state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta also trailed Fetterman in name ID and campaign cash — would hold up well in a general election against a Trump-aligned Republican. NBC News has yet to project a winner in the GOP primary.

Some close to Lamb still confessed their disappointment that Biden and others in his orbit didn’t offer more than a verbal gaffe to give his campaign a fighting chance, especially given the close history between Biden, 79, and Lamb, 37, a Marine veteran whom Biden had compared to his late eldest son, Beau, multiple times.

Four years ago, Biden was one of the few national Democrats whom Lamb welcomed by his side as he campaigned in and won a special congressional election that was seen as an early test of President Donald Trump’s standing heading into the 2018 midterm elections. When Lamb won by just 755 votes, Biden praised his campaign as offering a template for other Democrats preparing for tough races.