Biden to push for abortion rights bill if Democrats retain control of Congress

President Joe Biden will pledge Tuesday to push for an abortion rights bill if Democrats retain control of Congress in the midterm elections, a Democratic official told NBC News.

Biden is expected to say in a speech at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington that if Democrats hold both the House and add seats to their Senate majority, a bill to codify Roe will be “the first bill he will send to the next Congress,” and that he would sign it into law by the 50th anniversary of the Roe decision in January, the official said.

The president will note in his remarks at the Howard Theatre that since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, nearly half of the states have either passed abortion bans or are expected to do so soon, and that many states have already prohibited abortion even in cases of rape and incest, the official said.

President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the East Portland Community Center in Portland, Ore. on Oct. 15, 2022. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

“President Biden will speak about the choice that voters face this November between Republicans who want a national abortion ban that would criminalize doctors for performing care, and Democrats who want to codify Roe into law to protect women’s reproductive freedom,” the official said.

The president, who has largely focused on economic issues at recent public events, is turning his attention to abortion rights three weeks before the midterm elections, which could see Republicans retake control of Congress.

Democrats across the country have campaigned heavily on abortion rights, vowing to reverse restrictions pushed by Republicans and expand access to reproductive health services. Republicans, meanwhile, have criticized the president and Democrats over high inflation rates and crime nationwide.

During a briefing Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the president will speak about Republican officials’ “assault on women’s access to reproductive health care” in his speech.

Jean-Pierre noted that the president discussed the efforts of what she called “extreme Republicans” to restrict abortion access during his visit to Western states last week, including a bill from South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to ban abortion nationwide after the 15th week of pregnancy and an effort to enforce a Civil War-era law implementing a near-total abortion ban in Arizona. Any bills to codify abortion rights or to institute bans would be difficult to pass in a closely divided Senate, where 60 votes are needed to overcome filibusters.

Jean-Pierre called Republican-led efforts to restrict abortion access since the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade in June “disturbing” and “very dangerous.”

“It’s backwards, again, it’s dangerous and it’s severe — in stark contrast to the president and the commitment that he has to leave these decisions between a woman and her doctor,” Jean-Pierre said. “And that’s what you’re going to hear from him tomorrow.”

In a meeting at the White House this month marking 100 days since the overturning of Roe, Biden said he will not “sit by and let Republicans throughout the country enact extreme policies” related to reproductive health care.

“Folks, what century are we in? What are we doing? I respect everyone’s view on this, personal decisions they make, but my Lord, we’re talking about contraception here,” Biden said during the second meeting of the administration’s Task Force on Reproductive Health Care Access. “It shouldn’t be that controversial, but this is what it looks like when you start to take away the right of privacy.”

The president’s remarks at the task force meeting follow a series of limited executive actions in recent months that aim to ensure some access to abortion care and contraceptives in the wake of the overturning of Roe.

Biden's move comes after the current Congress made several unsuccessful attempts to codify Roe over the last two years. Although the Democratic-led House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act, the legislation has not advanced in the Senate, where it was blocked by Republican senators and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia. While narrower, bipartisan legislation has the backing of moderate Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, it does not enough support in the chamber to pass.