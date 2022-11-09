Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet defeats Republican Joe O’Dea in Colorado, NBC News projects

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado won re-election Tuesday, NBC News projects, defeating Republican Joe O’Dea in a competitive race.

Bennet, 57, a former chief of staff to his Senate colleague John Hickenlooper, is seen as a moderate, although he has championed marijuana reform and environmental issues. In the Senate since 2009, Bennet ran for president in 2020, joining a crowded Democratic field that also included Hickenlooper, but he dropped out after the New Hampshire primary.

O’Dea was seen by many as an ideal Republican candidate — so much so that Democrats tried to stop him from winning the GOP nomination — but national polarization and Colorado’s leftward shift proved impossible for him to overcome.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., at a rally in Golden on Oct. 26. Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images file

O'Dea, a construction company CEO who had never run for office before, distanced himself from former President Donald Trump and campaigned as a commonsense conservative who supports abortion rights and same-sex marriage. He said his philosophy was “You live your life, I’ll live mine.”

After O’Dea defeated a Trump-aligned candidate in the Republican primary, Trump swiftly labeled O’Dea a “RINO” (Republican in Name Only) and said on his social media platform Truth Social: “MAGA doesn’t Vote for stupid people with big mouths. Good luck Joe!”

Joe O'Dea, the Republican nominee for the Senate seat held by Democrat Michael Bennet, at a primary election night watch party in Denver on June 28. David Zalubowski / AP file

Notably, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential rival to Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination, made a point of endorsing O’Dea, prompting criticism from Trump.

Colorado was a red state, then purple and now increasingly blue as it attracts well-educated transplants from places like California drawn to its natural beauty and strong economy. Bennet's re-election should give Democrats cause for optimism as they look to hold the state in 2024.