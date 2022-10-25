Crist to DeSantis: Will you run for president? Florida governor refuses to say in caustic debate

MIAMI — Democrat Charlie Crist came to his first and only debate with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ready with just one question Monday night about his opponent's political aspirations.

“You’re running for governor,” Crist said, looking at DeSantis as the governor looked forward. “Why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them if you’re re-elected, you will serve a full four-year term as governor. Yes or no?”

DeSantis said nothing as four seconds ticked by and the debate hall started to fall quiet.

“Yes or no, Ron?” Crist asked again.

DeSantis asked the moderator about his allotted time.

“It’s not a tough question,” Crist said, filling the dead air. “It’s a fair question. He won’t tell ya.”

That's when the moderator, CBS12’s Liz Quirantes, stepped in and pointed out that both sides had agreed they wouldn’t ask each other questions onstage.

DeSantis then went on the attack.

“Well, listen,” he said, “I know that Charlie’s interested in talking about 2024 and [President] Joe Biden, but I just want to make things very, very clear. The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.”

The exchange, which came during the first 20 minutes of the hour-long debate, underscored the dynamics of the race: Crist, the former governor trying to make a comeback by needling the sitting governor, and DeSantis giving as acidly as he got.

On topics ranging from housing and insurance to immigration and transgender therapies for kids, the two candidates traded insults, pre-cooked one-liners and talking points as each side’s supporters in the audience howled in derision of the other guy and approval of their own.

Crist called DeSantis “divisive” and a “bully,” while DeSantis repeatedly cast Crist as a Biden Democrat who voted with the president “100 percent of the time” before stepping down from Congress to focus on the governor's race. When Crist blamed DeSantis for the skyrocketing cost of hurricane insurance and rising utility bills, the governor faulted Crist for supporting Biden’s policies amid rising inflation.

DeSantis is leading Crist in every major poll in Florida, with survey averages giving the governor as much as a 10 percentage point lead in a state that the governor won by less than half a percentage point in 2018.

Time and again Monday night, Crist returned to the issue of DeSantis’ looming decision on whether he would run for president in 2024. Each time, DeSantis refused to take the bait.

It wasn’t the only question DeSantis wouldn’t answer.

On abortion, which DeSantis outlawed after 15 weeks of pregnancy without exceptions for rape or incest, the governor would not say whether he would enact further limitations — an issue he has ducked from reporters as well.

Asked by the moderator after what week of pregnancy abortion should be banned,” DeSantis instead pivoted to talking about how the mother of his newly appointed Florida Supreme Court justice, Renatha Francis, had been urged to abort her child but decided not to.

“I just think we’re better when everybody counts. I understand not everyone’s going to be born in perfect circumstances. But I would like to see everybody have a shot,” DeSantis said, accusing Crist of supporting “sex-selective abortions, which is used to discriminate against little girls. He supports dismemberment abortions, where they literally will tear the baby limb from limb, and he supports taxpayer funding all the way up until the moment of birth, and that is wrong.”

Crist accused DeSantis of lying and evading.

“He wouldn’t answer your question. Do you want to ban abortion completely? He never got to it. He talked about Jamaica,” Crist said. “I don’t want to ban abortion. I want to make sure we keep a woman’s right to choose available to the women of the State of Florida.”

Crist then highlighted the case of a middle school girl in Jacksonville who said she was raped but couldn’t get an abortion because she was more than 15 weeks pregnant. So she was taken to another state.

“That’s not compassionate leadership,” Crist said. “That’s not doing the right thing. That’s not even having a heart. That’s callous. It’s barbaric, and it’s wrong, and Florida deserves better.”

But DeSantis hit back by noting that Crist, a former Republican, once ran as a “pro life” conservative and was therefore “a little bit of a chameleon … The question is, is this an honest change of heart? Or is this the guy that’s going to shift with whatever wind he needs to to try to keep his political career alive? I think we all know the answer to that question.”

Crist was more evasive when it came to the issue of allowing teens to receive hormones, puberty blockers or surgeries if they feel their gender identities don’t match their birth sex.

DeSantis has proposed banning those practices in Florida and, on the debate stage, decried “double mastectomies on young girls ... chemically castrating young boys … genital mutilation.”

Crist tried to turn the discussion more toward abortion.

“This reminds me of your position on a woman’s right to choose,” Crist said. “You think you know better than any physician or any doctor or any woman in a position to make decisions about their own personal health.”

DeSantis then said to Crist, “you support it for minors. You should be honest about the issue."