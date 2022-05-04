Former Dayton Mayor Whaley wins Democratic Ohio gubernatorial primary

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley won the Ohio Democratic gubernatorial primary Tuesday, defeating John Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati, NBC News projects.

Whaley led Cranley 67.5 to 32.5 percent, with 17 percent of precincts reporting.

Whaley — who as of Monday had been outspent by Cranley on ads during the race $1.8 million to $155,000 — will now face Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who fended off a primary challenge Tuesday night from a trio of candidates running to his right. Whaley's second term as the mayor of Dayton, the sixth largest city in Ohio, ended in January. She would be the first woman to be elected as Ohio’s governor if she won the general election.

Her race against DeWine, however, is likely to be an uphill battle. DeWine, despite the primary challenges, has held strong approval ratings, and the state leans Republican (former President Donald Trump won it twice by 8 percentage points). The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has deemed the state’s general race a “likely Republican” win.

While Whaley and Cranley were thought to have similar policy ideas — both focused on public corruption, the problematic availability of firearms in the state and the need to replace DeWine — Whaley more heavily emphasized women’s health issues and gun control.

Whaley, 46, frequently criticized DeWine’s inability to pass gun safety measures despite vowing to do so after a 2019 mass shooting in Dayton.

Cranley, 48, on the other hand, had pitched legal marijuana as a centerpiece of his campaign. Whaley also supports legalizing marijuana in Ohio.

In an interview with NBC News last month, Whaley took shots at DeWine for having "been in office since I was 10 months old.”

“The system worked for him and his family, so he doesn’t want to change anything,” she said. “And it’s not working for everybody else’s family.”

Whaley and Cranley — both outgoing mayors of large southwest Ohio cities — entered the race as close friends, but the contest eventually turned nasty.

At their first debate last month, Whaley called attention to how Cranley had opposed abortion rights before flipping on the issue. At their second debate, she dismissed Cranley as a “moderate white man.”

In between the debates, Cranley ran an ad that took credit for a “Cincinnati comeback,” while also painting a bleak picture of Dayton's fortunes under Whaley.

Whaley remained furious over the ad two weeks later.

“I think what he did to attack a city like Dayton is pretty callous,” she said last month. “I love my community, and I wouldn’t attack Cincinnati. I love Cincinnati, too, you know?”

When it came to endorsements, Whaley, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2018 (she dropped out and endorsed eventual nominee Richard Cordray), locked up high-profile support among Ohio Democrats, including from the mayors of Akron, Columbus, Toledo and Youngstown.

Perhaps most critically, she also earned the endorsement of Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio — the only Democrat in an increasingly red battleground who has had enduring success in the state over the last three decades.

“Nan led her city through crisis after crisis, bringing people together, never dividing them,” Brown says in a straight-to-camera ad for Whaley’s campaign. “Join me and vote Nan Whaley. She’ll be a governor who works for everyone.”

Polling in the Democratic primary — though sparse — had shown a tight race. A late February poll from The Hill and Emerson College showed Cranley and Whaley tied at 16 percent among likely voters, with 69 percent undecided. Another poll, released in March by the University of Akron, showed Whaley with about 23 percent support, Cranley at 18 percent, and 54 percent undecided.