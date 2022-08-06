GOP Rep. Newhouse, who voted to impeach Trump, wins Washington primary, NBC News projects

GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, has won his primary in Washington, NBC News projects.

Newhouse advanced out of Tuesday's primary in Washington's 4th Congressional District, beating Republican challenger Loren Culp, a candidate endorsed by Trump.

The four-term incumbent will face Democrat Doug White, who also advanced, NBC News projects, in the district rated as solid Republican this fall. Under Washington state’s open, nonpartisan primary system, the top 2 candidates, regardless of party, advances to the November election.

Newhouse and nine other House Republicans voted to impeach Trump in Jan. 2021, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the violent riot by a mob of his supporters. It was the most bipartisan vote on a presidential impeachment in history, doubling the five Democrats who voted to impeach Bill Clinton in 1998.

Like other impeachment supporters, Newhouse had out-raised his Trump-backed opponent. He brought in about $1.6 million while Culp raised $310,000 through the middle of last month.

Reps. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., and Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., two others who voted to impeach, also faced primary challengers backed by Trump on Tuesday in contests that marked a test of the former president's influence in GOP elections. Meijer was defeated by John Gibbs, a former Trump administration official.

Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, the highest-ranking Republican to support impeachment and vice chair of the House committee investigating the riot, faces her primary on Aug. 16.