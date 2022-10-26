Herschel Walker denies new abortion allegation

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker denied a new allegation from a woman Wednesday that the former football star, who is running on an anti-abortion Republican platform, drove her to a clinic to have an abortion while they were engaged in a romantic relationship decades ago.

“I’m done with this foolishness. I’ve already told people this is a lie and I’m not going to entertain, continue to carry a lie along,” Walker, 60, said at a campaign stop. “And I also want to let you know that I didn’t kill JFK either. And right now they, Sen. [Raphael] Warnock, got crushed at that debate and now the Democrats are doing so, whatever they can to win this, to win this seat.”

The woman, who came forward anonymously as “Jane Doe” with the lawyer Gloria Allred, alleged that she and Walker met in the 1980s and ultimately “fell in love.” She said she learned in April 1993 that she became pregnant and knew it was his child because “I was not intimate with anyone else at the time.”

Allred showed evidence she said supports the claim that they had a relationship, in the form of an apparent voice message from Walker and a clothed photograph of him on a bed and greeting cards she says were signed by Walker, but did not provide direct evidence that corroborated the abortion allegation.

“After discussing the pregnancy with Herschel several times, he encouraged me to have an abortion,” said the woman, speaking to reporters anonymously by Zoom at a press conference Wednesday hosted by Allred. She said she went to a clinic in Dallas but “couldn’t go through with” the abortion, which made Walker “upset” and encouraged her to go back.

“He then drove me to the clinic the following day and waited for hours in the parking lot until I came out,” the woman said. “I was devastated because I felt that I had been pressured into having an abortion.”

NBC News has not independently verified the woman’s allegation.

The woman stated her reasons for why she was making the accusation now.

“Anyone who believes I am coming forward because Herschel is running as a Republican candidate — that is simply not the case. I am a registered independent and I voted for Donald Trump in both elections,” she said. “I do not believe that Herschel is morally fit to be a U.S. senator. And that is the reason why I am speaking up.”

The claim comes after a different woman alleged that Walker urged her to have an abortion in 2009, while they were dating, and that he gave her a $700 check to pay for the procedure. Walker has admitted the check was his but said he had no knowledge of what the money was used for. He has repeatedly denied paying for the abortion.

NBC News has not independently verified the abortion allegation.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., campaigning with Walker in Dillard on Wednesday, suggested there was a political motive behind the latest allegation.

“I’ve seen this movie before folks,” Graham said, likening it to the allegations surrounding the nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. “Get a celebrity lawyer to come out and make a wild allegation right before it’s time to make a decision about who should be on the Supreme Court or who should be in the Senate.”

Rachel Petri, the deputy campaign manager for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, said the allegation is part of a “troubling pattern.”

“We know Herschel Walker has a problem with the truth, a problem answering questions, and a problem taking responsibility for his actions,” Petri said in a statement. “Today’s new report is just the latest example of a troubling pattern we have seen play out again and again and again. Herschel Walker shouldn’t be representing Georgians in the U.S. Senate.”