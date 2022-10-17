Herschel Walker tries to turn 'prop' badge controversy into campaign gold

Herschel Walker was widely mocked and criticized for flashing an honorary deputy sheriff’s badge on stage at a Georgia Senate debate Friday after his Democratic opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, called him out for pretending to be a police officer.

Get ready for more.

Walker is now showing the badge, one of at least two the Republican has from Georgia sheriffs, in TV interviews. He plans to tout it in a video cut for social media with Johnson County Sheriff Greg Rowland, who gave him the badge. And Walker’s campaign told NBC News that it has ordered 1,000 imitation plastic law enforcement badges that say, “I’m with Herschel,” as a fundraising tool.

It hopes to hand out some of them at a crime-themed event Thursday in Macon with law enforcement officers if the props arrive in time.

“Herschel Walker has been a friend to law enforcement and has a record of honoring police,” said Gail Gitcho, the Walker campaign strategist who ordered the badges Saturday.

“If Sen. Warnock wants to highlight this, then bring it on," Gitcho added. "It just gives us a chance to talk about Herschel’s support of law enforcement and law enforcement's support for him. It’s a great issue for us.”

But to Warnock and his campaign, Walker is only reinforcing the criticism that he hasn’t been honest about his past experience and that he isn't a "serious" candidate.

“My opponent, Herschel Walker, is not ready,” Warnock told reporters Monday. “I pointed out the fact that he claimed to be in law enforcement — to be a police officer — and that he threatened a shootout with the police. And his response was to produce a fake badge? The people of Georgia deserve a serious person to represent them in serious times.”

Law enforcement surrogates for Walker said they had no problem with his display of the badge during the because he was expressing his support for their profession, rather than pretending to be police. A sheriff who backs Warnock, however, said in an interview that Walker’s use of the badge as a prop was a "disgrace."

The candidates’ responses to the badge furor exemplify the differences in the campaigns’ messaging and tactics as early voting began Monday in Georgia. Warnock is increasingly criticizing Walker’s honesty and his fitness for office. Walker is elevating crime as a closing issue in the campaign, which Republicans are doing in states throughout the nation.

But Warnock has sought to turn the tables on Walker by questioning his law-and-order bonafides in referencing Walker's talk "about having a shoot-out with police" during a 2001 incident, according to a heavily redacted police report from a Dallas-area police agency that The Associated Press obtained in February. At the time, according to the report, Walker was allegedly threatening his wife, Cindy Grossman, who went on to divorce him three months later.

Grossman helped Walker promote his 2008 book about his struggles with dissociative identity disorder and, in a CNN interview at the time, said he threatened to kill her with guns and knives. Walker did not deny her allegations then but said he had no memory of committing the alleged attacks. Walker has expressed regret for his past actions and says he has overcome his mental illness.

Prior to running for Senate, as Warnock referenced in the debate, Walker has made embellished claims about working in law enforcement, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in June. Walker has said he has worked "in" and "for" law enforcement over the years and once suggested he was an FBI agent.

Walker's campaign said the FBI line was a joke he made at a speech and that he worked for years in a volunteer capacity for the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where the old sheriff had issued him an honorary sheriff's identification.

Herschel Walker during an interview with NBC News. NBC News

Walker's campaign also pointed out that he has been endorsed by local sheriffs throughout the state — including two who have given him honorary badges — as well as the Fraternal Order of Police.

As one of the few swing-state Democratic incumbents up for re-election in the evenly divided Senate, Warnock has been a top target of Republicans who have run misleading ads that attempt to tie him to the “defund the police” movement, according to multiple fact checks dating back to the 2020 campaign that point out Warnock does not support efforts to cut funds for law enforcement. The fact-checking website PolitiFact also rapped Walker for a misleading ad that said Warnock cut police funding.

In planning to sell badges, Walker's campaign isn’t the first to try spinning a perceived weakness into political gold. It was a hallmark of Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign that aggressively marketed props, such as the markers it sold after “Sharpiegate” in 2019 when the then-president use a map altered with Sharpie to comport with his incorrect forecast of a hurricane’s dangers. Trump is known for using Sharpies.

At Friday’s debate, Walker didn’t accuse Warnock of trying to defund the police, but he obliquely mentioned Warnock’s 2015 criticism of some police officers in Ferguson, Missouri, as having a “kind of gangster and thug mentality.” (Michael Brown had been shot and killed there by police the year before.)

“He’s empowered criminals to think they’re better than police and because he believes in no cash bail and releasing prisoners,” Walker said during the debate. “I have more sheriffs that have endorsed me than anyone running in Georgia right now. And I even have some sheriffs here. They’ve endorsed me because they know I have their back, and they’re gonna have my back. So to listen to him say that [he supports law enforcement] after calling them names, I think it’s a disgrace.”

Warnock then struck back.

“We will see time and time again tonight, as we’ve already seen, that my opponent has a problem with the truth. And just because he said something doesn’t mean it’s true. I have supported our police officers,” Warnock said. “You can support police officers as I’ve done through the COPS program, through the Invest to Protect Program while same time holding police officers like all professions accountable. One thing I have not done I’ve never pretended to be a police officer, and … I’ve never threatened a shootout with the police.”

The crowd applauded as Walker demanded a chance to respond.

“You know what’s so funny,” Walker said, showing the honorary Johnson County sheriff’s deputy badge onstage, “I am work with many police officers."

Before Walker could finish his sentence, however, debate moderator Tina Tyus-Shaw interrupted Walker to let him know he was violating the rules by bringing a “prop” onstage.

“It’s not a prop,” Walker said. “It’s real.”

Tyus-Shaw, however, wasn't questioning the authenticity of the badge, only its use on stage.

Walker grew up in Wrightsville with the sheriff who gave him the badge, Greg Rowland, and who appears alongside in the video for social media.

“It’s a real badge, exactly like the one I wear every day. Now he doesn’t have arrest powers or anything like that,” Rowland told NBC News in an interview.

Rowland added that the badge is "honorary" — with “Herschel Walker” written on it and bearing his University of Georgia football jersey number, 34. He said the badge carries with it responsibilities to help out his office, which only has 15 employees.

“We’re a small department. A lot of time, we don’t have but one officer on the road,” he said. “If catastrophe happens, a tornado or a hurricane, I have different people in different parts of this county I have given the badge to that would be like first responders helping us, assisting law enforcement.”

The executive director of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, J. Terry Norris, told NBC News that sheriffs across the state have used honorary badges for years as a “gift recognizing someone’s support for law enforcement.”

Nelson said the association advises county sheriffs — of which there are 159 in Georgia — to make sure recipients know they’re not sworn law enforcement officers and that they can’t make traffic stops or arrests as if they’re the police.

Nelson said he wasn’t troubled with the debate scene when Walker flashed the badge, but he acknowledged he couldn’t quite understand the context of what Walker was trying to accomplish.

“I didn’t really know what he was saying because the moderator rightly said there are no props,” Nelson said. “There was over-talking. If he said, ‘I’m a law enforcement officer and I have these powers,’ then I have a problem with that. If it was in the context of saying, ‘I support law enforcement and they support me,’ then I have no problem.”

In Savannah, where the debate was held Friday, Chatham County Sheriff John T. Wilcher said he also has given Walker an honorary badge because of his support for law enforcement. When asked if he had a problem with Walker flashing the honorary badge onstage, Wilcher said, “No. I thought he kicked Warnock’s ass.”

Walker also was made an “honorary agent” of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 by then-Sheriff Neil Warren, according to a copy of the identification card Walker has shown. But there’s a new sheriff in town, Democrat Craig Owens, who beat the Republican in 2020.

“The previous administration did not provide Sheriff Owens a list of the previous honorary deputies, nor a list of their responsibilities,” a spokesman said via email. “Therefore, Sheriff Owens had to rebuild the program from scratch and cannot confirm who might have previously held the honorary deputy title.”

Asked via email if Owens had a problem with the way Walker displayed the badge, Owens’ office did not reply.

In Dekalb County, Sheriff Melody Maddox, a Warnock supporter, criticized Walker for his onstage stunt.

“It was a disgrace and it was disrespectful to those of us who actually wear the badge and wear it proudly and serve our communities,” she told NBC News. “The problem with it is that it’s not a real badge. It does not have any power to it at all. There’s no arrest power. And my question is: if he’s flashing the badge now, then what else is he using the badge for? Where else is he flashing it?”

Another Warnock-backing sheriff, Liberty County's William Bowman, echoed Maddox's criticism, saying Walker was misusing the badge because it could mislead people.

"Just keep it in your pocket. It's more like a memento," he said. "It's not something you should go around flashing. People will think you're one thing when you're not."

The National Sheriffs Association has not weighed in on the viral debate moment or Walker’s use of the badge. The association’s spokesman, Pat Royal, told NBC News that the wearers of honorary badges should not confuse the badges with real ones worn by real police officers.

“It’s understood that an honorary badge is for the trophy case,” Royal said. “It’s the oath that makes the badge.”