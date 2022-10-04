Herschel Walker’s son lashes out at dad after news report the Senate GOP nominee paid for abortion in 2009

Herschel Walker’s son, Christian Walker, blasted his dad’s bid for a Georgia Senate seat by calling him a bad father, a liar and a hypocrite just hours after a news report on Monday said the GOP nominee got a woman pregnant and paid for her abortion more than a decade ago.

“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you,” Christian Walker wrote in a series of tweets.

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it,” he added.

The outburst came shortly after the Daily Beast, citing a woman who asked not to be identified because of privacy concerns, published a story saying Walker had urged a woman to have an abortion in 2009 after getting her pregnant. The news outlet said it corroborated the details with a friend who says she accompanied the woman to the procedure. It also published what the woman said was a “get well” card signed by Walker and said she had provided both the receipt from the abortion clinic and a bank deposit showing an image of Walker’s check reimbursing her for the cost of the procedure.

NBC News has not yet verified the woman’s allegations or independently reviewed the documents. When reached for comment, Walker’s campaign pointed NBC News to the candidate’s response on Twitter, where he denied the story and said he planned to sue the publication for defamation.

Walker later addressed the allegations on Fox News.

“I can tell you right now, I never asked anyone to get an abortion, I never paid for an abortion,” Walker told Sean Hannity.

When asked about the check, Walker said, “Well, I send money to a lot of people. I give money to people all the time because I’m always helping people, because I believe in being generous.”

Walker, a political newcomer and former NFL running back who was recruited and endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is an outspoken opponent of abortion and a harsh critic of absentee fathers.

Earlier reporting by the Daily Beast revealed that Walker had three other children he had not publicly acknowledged as a candidate. He later confirmed he had four children.

In response to Christian Walker’s tweets, Herschel Walker responded to one by saying, “I LOVE my son no matter what.”

The broadsides from Walker’s son and the steady drum beat of negative ads and other unflattering stories about his personal life are making it more difficult for the former football star to overtake Sen. Raphael Warnock, his Democratic opponent, in the polls.

Monday’s bombshell story comes as abortion has emerged as a key issue for voters after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Last month, Warnock launched a TV ad targeting Walker’s opposition to abortion rights.

As for the effect of the latest revelations, Republicans weren’t sure what the aftershocks would bring because the electorate is so polarized in Georgia.

“If you asked me five years ago, I would’ve said someone like Donald Trump couldn’t get elected. Today, that calculus is different,” said former Republican state Rep. Scot Turner.

“This will make a difference with a certain segment of the electorate, but in the post-Trump era, dirty laundry doesn’t matter as much as the bigger picture,” he said. “Herschel is still beloved here. He’s a folk hero. A lot of people have shown they’re willing to look the other way if someone is supporting the right policies.”

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, deadpanned that “I can’t think of a scenario where this helps him.”

But Republican consultant John Porter said it’s too soon to assess the damage to Walker’s campaign.

“Let’s see how it plays out in the next 48 hours,” he said. “Most persuadable voters aren’t on Twitter following Christian Walker and his penchant for drama. Let’s see if it gets greater legs.”

Buzz Brockway, a former Republican state legislator who has been critical of Trump in the past, said the crush of ads savaging Walker has made news like this “already baked in the cake, so to speak. His record of violent behavior has been known for month’s now. It’s also known his son doesn’t get along with him. I’m not sure this matters at all.”

But one top adviser to a statewide Republican campaign who was granted anonymity to speak freely was down on Walker’s chances.

“This just ended his campaign,” the Republican said, adding that “for every punch, there is a counter punch. They [Walker’s campaign] don’t even have that … he’s not that type of candidate.”