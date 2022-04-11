Judge bars former Rep. Abby Finkenauer from Democratic Senate primary ballot in Iowa

Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer, the biggest-name Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in Iowa, should not be allowed on the primary ballot because of problems with three signatures on her nominating petition, a state judge ruled Sunday night.

Polk County District Judge Scott Beattie issued the ruling after two Republicans had argued that Finkenauer had fallen short of the number of signatures needed to get on the primary ballot because three of the signers hadn't included the correct date on the petition.

Finkenauer, 33, once one of the youngest members of Congress, was hoping to challenge 88-year-old Republican Chuck Grassley in the fall. Grassley is running for an eighth term.

A state board had previously denied the Republicans' objections, finding that Finkenauer had "substantially complied" with the law. Beattie overruled the board, finding state election law requires full compliance.

"This court should not be in the position to make a difference in an election, and Ms. Finkenauer and her supporters should have a chance to advance her candidacy. However, this court’s job is to sit as a referee and apply the law without passion or prejudice," Beattie wrote in a ruling issued late Sunday night.

Finkenauer said her campaign had more than enough signatures, and vowed to challenge the "misguided" ruling.

“We are exploring all of our options to fight back hard against this meritless partisan attack, and to ensure that the voices of Iowans will be heard at the ballot box," she said in a statement.

“Since the beginning of this campaign, I have said that democracy is on the line, and it’s clear now more than ever that Republicans will stop at nothing to silence the voices of Iowans."

Finkenauer said her campaign had turned in over 5,000 signatures, more than the 3,500 needed. Kim Schmett and Leanne Pellett, the Republicans who challenged her petition, argued she fell short of a different requirement, having 100 eligible signers from 19 counties.

They contended she missed the mark in two counties, Allamakee County and Cedar County. The petition included 100 signers from Allamakee and 101 from Cedar.

In one of the Allamakee signatures, the voter put a zip code instead of the date. In Cedar, one signer appeared to put their birthdate instead of the signature date, and another left the date blank. With those signatures disallowed, that brought the total number of signers in the two counties down to 99.

The State Objections Panel noted that it had used the "substantial compliance" standard for signatures for decades, but Beattie said the law is the law and does not provide such an exception.

"The statute requires 'the date of signing.' None of these signatories included even part of the date of the signature," he wrote. "If the individual had put '2/1' but omitted the year, the Court could agree that there was 'substantial compliance' with the date. However, none of the signatories did that here. They either put nothing in the blank for the date or put information that was not the date of the signature."

Finkenauer became the second-youngest woman ever elected to Congress when she won during the Democratic wave of 2018, but she was defeated two years later as Republicans rolled back many of Democrats’ earlier gains.

Two other Democrats are running in the Senate primary, retired Navy Adm. Mike Franken and Glenn Hurst, a doctor.

Time is not on Finkenauer's side for an appeal of the judge's ruling. The Des Moines Register reported that the Iowa secretary of state’s office has said it needs to know who's on the ballot by April 15 so they can be sent to military and overseas voters. The primary is scheduled for June 7.