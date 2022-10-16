Kari Lake refuses to say whether she would accept loss in Arizona election

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake on Sunday repeatedly declined to say whether she would accept the results of the election if she loses.

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Lake dodged when asked multiple times whether she would accept the results of the election if she loses.

Lake pivoted to attacking her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs, the current secretary of state. She then said twice, "I’m going to win the election, and I will accept that result," before continuing her attacks against Hobbs.

Lake, a former newscaster backed by former President Donald Trump, has put the denial of the 2020 election results in the battleground state at the forefront of her campaign. She has repeatedly boosted Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud and falsely called President Joe Biden an illegitimate president.

Lake previously claimed without evidence that the midterm elections might be tainted by fraud. She made similar comments ahead of the Republican primary in August.

“They’re going to have to cheat even harder in order to win this,” Lake said during a debate in June against other GOP candidates.

Hobbs refused to debate Lake in the gubernatorial election, and defended her decision in a separate interview on "State of the Union" Sunday. Hobbs accused Lake of being “only interested in creating a spectacle."

Lake has repeatedly called Hobbs a “coward” for her refusal to share the debate stage. Last week, Lake was booted from an Arizona candidate town hall before Hobbs took the stage.