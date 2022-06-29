MAGA lightning rod Lauren Boebert wins House primary in Colorado

Far-right lawmaker Rep. Lauren Boebert defeated her more moderate challenger in the Republican primary for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday, NBC News projected.

With about 75 percent of the expected vote in, Boebert, R-Colo., led state Sen. Don Coram by nearly 30 points.

Boebert, backed by former President Donald Trump, has made a number of inflammatory remarks and has positioned herself as one of the most far-right members of Congress — winning herself national attention in the process. Earlier this year, Boebert and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., heckled President Joe Biden at various points of his State of the Union address

Boebert, who faces a scandal involving mileage reimbursement from her campaign account, has raised roughly $5 million for her campaign during her first term in Congress.

Coram pitched himself to voters as more focused on legislating than generating buzz among conservatives. But he was far out-raised and outspent by Boebert.

Former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch, community organizer Soledad Sandoval and engineer Alex Walker are all competing for the Democratic nomination.

The newly drawn district still leans significantly to the right. The Cook Political Report rates the contest as solidly Republican.