Elections 2022 live updates: Latest midterm news with early voting underway

- Senate control appears a pure toss-upRepublicans need to gain just one seat to win a majority, with Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada at the center of the fight.
- All 435 U.S. House seats are up for election in the midterms — but just 35 seats are “toss-ups,” according to new ratings released today by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.
- As of Wednesday morning, 27,035,088 ballots have been cast nationwide. NBC News is tracking the early vote here. Plan your vote here.
Most candidates for top election posts say no to hand counts
The vast majority of candidates running to become their states’ chief election officers oppose hand counting ballots, a laborious and error-prone process that has gained favor among some Republicans embracing conspiracy theories about voting machines.
An Associated Press survey of major-party secretary of state candidates in the 24 states found broad skepticism about hand counting among election professionals of all ideological stripes. Of 23 Republicans who responded to the survey, 13 clearly said they opposed implementing a statewide hand count of ballots instead of a machine count.
GOP candidates in Arizona and New Mexico have previously endorsed the idea of a hand count. But others cautioned it was a dangerous road to follow.
The desire to hand count ballots stems from conspiracy theories spread by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the electronic machines that tabulated the results of the 2020 presidential election were rigged. Now some Republicans inspired by his election lies seek to expand or require hand counting of all ballots.
Nevada GOP chair says he was interviewed by the Jan. 6 committee
RENO, Nev. — The chairman of Nevada’s Republican Party says he testified before the House committee investigating the events leading up to the assault on the nation’s Capitol in 2021.
“Yes, I was called before them. I answered the subpoena,” Michael McDonald said in an interview.
The subpoena requesting documents and testimony, which the Jan. 6 committee issued in January, noted the panel’s interest in the so-called fake elector scheme, which it contends was part of a larger effort by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the 2020 election results and deny Joe Biden’s victory.
Split ticket voters could determine winner in state elections
Highlights from Tuesday
Here's what you missed on Tuesday:
- A federal judge in Phoenix issued a temporary restraining order against Clean Elections USA, a right wing group that has been photographing and recording people casting ballots at drop boxes in Arizona. The order prohibits people from carrying weapons or wearing body armor within 250 feet of a drop box.
- Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, launched on a statewide bus tour, telling supporters that Republican opponent Doug Mastriano was “uniquely dangerous” and posed threats to "fundamental freedoms."
- Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said that if she were an Ohio resident, she would vote for Democrat Tim Ryan over Republican J.D. Vance in the state’s Senate race.
- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered county election boards to refrain from counting any absentee or mail-in ballots with undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes. Justices wrote that the court was “evenly divided” over whether failing to count such ballots would violate federal law.