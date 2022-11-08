Elections 2022 live updates: Voters head to the polls with control of Congress at stake

Latest midterm election news
- Election Day is here. Here's a guide to how NBC News calls races on election night.
- In Pennsylvania, with its key Senate and governor’s contests, a legal fight has already exploded over mail ballots.
- Intel and law enforcement agencies are preparing for potential election threats as tensions run high.
- As of Monday night, more than 44 million ballots had been cast nationwide. Plan your vote here Check back for live results — first polls close at 6 p.m. ET.
Judge rejects GOP nominee's request to toss absentee ballots
Wayne County Circuit Judge Timothy Kenny ruled Monday night that a lawsuit by Kristina Karamo, the GOP nominee for secretary of state, to change Detroit’s absentee voting protocols ahead of the midterm elections was a “false flag” that sought to “demonize” election workers in the city.
Karamo sued Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey last week to toss absentee ballots unless voters present identification, alleging election law violations regarding the counting of the ballots.
In his ruling, Kenny said Karamo’s request would present a “clear violation” of constitutional rights, adding that her claims sowing doubt on the legitimacy of absentee voting were “unsubstantiated and/or misinterpret Michigan election law."
“While it is easy to hurl accusations of violations of law and corruption, it is another matter to come forward and produce the evidence our Constitution and laws require,” Kenny wrote. “Plaintiffs failed, in a full day evidentiary hearing, to produce any shreds of evidence.”
How the NBC News Decision Desk calls races on midterm election night 2022
Here’s how NBC News calls races on election night, the steps it takes to verify results and the answers to some frequently asked questions, like:
How does NBC News project the outcomes of races?
What kinds of calls and characterizations does the Decision Desk make?
How will NBC News call control of the Senate?
What is the House Estimate, and how will NBC News project control of the chamber?
Highlights from Monday
Just catching up? Here's what you missed from Monday:
- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump each delivered closing arguments to voters at campaign events in Maryland and Ohio, respectively. Trump teased a major announcement on Nov. 15.
- Cobb County agreed to extend the deadline until Nov. 14 for Georgia voters who did not receive requested absentee ballots and who have not voted in person.
- A legal fight exploded in Pennsylvania over mail-in ballots.
- The Supreme Court dismissed a Republican challenge to this year's congressional district maps in Michigan.