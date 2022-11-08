Elections 2022 live updates: Voters head to the polls with control of Congress at stake

Judge rejects GOP nominee's request to toss absentee ballots

Wayne County Circuit Judge Timothy Kenny ruled Monday night that a lawsuit by Kristina Karamo, the GOP nominee for secretary of state, to change Detroit’s absentee voting protocols ahead of the midterm elections was a “false flag” that sought to “demonize” election workers in the city.

Karamo sued Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey last week to toss absentee ballots unless voters present identification, alleging election law violations regarding the counting of the ballots.

In his ruling, Kenny said Karamo’s request would present a “clear violation” of constitutional rights, adding that her claims sowing doubt on the legitimacy of absentee voting were “unsubstantiated and/or misinterpret Michigan election law."

“While it is easy to hurl accusations of violations of law and corruption, it is another matter to come forward and produce the evidence our Constitution and laws require,” Kenny wrote. “Plaintiffs failed, in a full day evidentiary hearing, to produce any shreds of evidence.”