Elections 2022 live updates: Midterms loom as candidates ready final push

As of Thursday night, over 32 million ballots had been cast nationwide.
Biden to tout semiconductor bill with Democratic congressman in tight California race
President Joe Biden on Friday is set to tour a southern California communications company that is expected to benefit from his legislative push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing — and he’s taking a vulnerable Democratic congressman with him.
Biden will be joined by Rep. Mike Levin for the visit to Carlsbad-headquartered Viasat as he looks to highlight the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion legislative package, ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. The bill is one of the Biden administration’s most significant legislative achievements.
Levin, a two-term congressman representing a San Diego-area district that was once a GOP stronghold, is locked in a tight race with former San Juan Capistrano Mayor Brian Maryott. Biden headlined a rally Thursday night in Oceanside, California, for Levin.
Trump teases 2024 run: I will 'very probably' do it again
On a cold and blustery airport tarmac in deep red Sioux City, Iowa, former President Donald Trump on Thursday night spent just over an hour repeating false claims about the 2020 election, talking about the various investigations into him and his business, promoting the work of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley. He also teased a 2024 run for president.
“I ran twice, I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first,” Trump said, repeating the lie that he rightfully won the 2020 election. “And now in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again.”
Trump said he wanted to visit Iowa five days before the 2022 midterms, “just in case.” “We don’t want to take any chances,” he said.
One in four elections officials say they have faced threats, survey finds
A joint survey of election officials from the nonprofit Democracy Fund and Reed College found that one in four elections officials said they had experienced threats of violence, abuse or harassment.
More than 60% of those threats were politically based, the survey found. The results also revealed that 28% of respondents who are not close to retirement age cited plans to leave elections work over “concerns about my health or personal safety, aside from COVID concerns.”
The findings stem from a self-administered survey of local elections officials conducted between June and September.
Highlights from Thursday
Just catching up? Here’s what you missed on Thursday:
- Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who is up for re-election, cast doubt over the legitimacy of next week’s election and suggested he may not accept election results, saying: “I sure hope I can, but I can’t predict what the Democrats might have planned.”
- Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she will continue to fulfill her duties overseeing elections even as some have called for the Democrat to step aside while she runs for governor.
- Oprah Winfrey snubbed onetime protege Mehmet Oz by endorsing John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Senate race.
- President Joe Biden argued that his administration has boosted the economy and cut costs, telling voters at a rally in Albuquerque to help re-elect Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that his leadership had contributed to a lower unemployment rate, a drop in gas prices since this summer, and cheaper prescription drugs.