Georgia Senate runoff live updates: Walker and Warnock face off in the last of the 2022 midterms

What to know about the Georgia Senate runoff
- Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing football star Herschel Walker in Tuesday's runoff after neither candidate cleared the threshold for victory in the November midterm elections.
- More than 1.85 million votes were cast ahead of the Tuesday contest, breaking records. Track early voting in the Georgia runoff here.
- Warnock has built up an advantage in the early vote, putting Walker in a position where he’ll need to deliver big on Election Day to win in Tuesday’s runoff.
Georgia Senate runoff smashes early voting records — and attracts new voters
ATLANTA — Georgia has set new records for early voting again as the two Senate candidates blitz the state ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election. And the contest is drawing new voters, too.
More than 1.85 million Georgians have voted early, according to the office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, breaking two single-day records in about a week.
Among those who have already turned out, 56% were women and 44% men. White voters made up 55% of early voters, 32% were Black, and Latinos and Asian Americans each accounted for less than 2% of the total.
Gabriel Sterling, a top aide to the secretary of state, said the early vote total is expected to top 1.9 million as absentee ballots arrive.
What to watch for during the Georgia Senate runoff
What Steve Kornacki is watching on the Georgia Senate runoffDec. 5, 202202:28
Georgia Senate runoff tests the staying power of abortion in American elections
The high-stakes Senate runoff in Georgia next week will be the first major test of abortion politics since the 2022 general election, when a backlash to the Supreme Court’s decision galvanized proponents of abortion rights and boosted Democrats.
Abortion was a major issue on Election Day in Georgia, when Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock finished about 1 point ahead of Republican rival Herschel Walker, though narrowly missing the 50% he needed to win outright. The 26% of Georgians who ranked abortion as their top issue backed Warnock by a margin of 77% to 21%, NBC News exit polls showed.
Now, Democrats see an opening to weaponize it to finish the job against Walker in the Dec. 6 runoff, when a victory would give their party a 51st Senate seat.
Warnock gains early voting edge as both candidates barnstorm Georgia in final day before Senate runoff
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has built up an advantage in Georgia’s record-breaking early vote, putting Republican Herschel Walker in a position where he’ll need to deliver big on Election Day to win in Tuesday’s Senate runoff.
Georgians have been bombarded with TV ads, radio messages, direct mail and ceaseless fundraising appeals in the closely watched Senate race. Many of them are ready for it to be over.
“It’s been very, very exhausting,” said Ana Gomez, a sophomore at Georgia Tech who attended Warnock’s rally on campus Monday.
Over the long and grueling campaign, the two candidates have employed different strategies, with Warnock putting a premium on appeals to moderates and independents as Walker seeks to energize the Republican base in this former GOP stronghold.