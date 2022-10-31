Election deniers advanced to November ballots in 27 states, report finds Candidates who deny the results of the 2020 election have advanced to November ballots in statewide races for positions that will oversee, defend or certify elections in more than half of the states, according to a nonpartisan group tracking the races. In the races in 27 states for governor, attorney general and secretary of state, at least one election-denying candidate will be on the ballot who has echoed former President Donald Trump’s continuing false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, according to a report to be published by States United Action, which has closely tracked the progress of election deniers throughout the 2022 primary season. Read the full story here. Share this -





Obama to campaign in Arizona, Nevada this week A spokesman for the Arizona Democratic Party confirms to NBC that former President Barack Obama will appear in Arizona on Wednesday with Democratic candidates. He will appear in Nevada on Tuesday. This weekend, he made appearances in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.





In final Kemp-Abrams debate, guns and abortion take center stage In the second and final debate between Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams on Sunday, abortion, crime, the economy and the state's gun law took center stage. The two squared off on abortion, with Kemp saying he does not support further restrictions on abortion access. He did not say definitively that he would not sign such legislation if passed by Georgia's Republican-led Statehouse. Abrams, meanwhile, renewed her pledge to lead a repeal of the state's restrictive abortion law. She also doubled down on an attack she's introduced in recent days: going after Kemp for "defending Herschel Walker," a reference to Kemp's refusal to comment on the allegations facing the Republican Senate candidate (saying he won't comment on Walker's personal life). Other notable moments from the night include a lengthy back and forth on crime and guns, specifically Georgia's Constitutional Carry law signed this year.





Latest NBC News polling: Sky-high interest and polarization Less than three weeks before Election Day, voter interest has reached an all-time high for a midterm election, with a majority of registered voters saying this election is "more important" to them than past midterms. What's more, 80% of Democrats and Republicans believe the political opposition poses a threat that, if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it. And two-thirds of reliable Democratic and Republican voters say they'd still support their party's political candidate, even if that person had a moral failing that wasn't consistent with their own values. Read more here.





