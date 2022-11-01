Midterm election live updates: News from the trail with one week until Election Day

What to know about the 2022 midterms
- Control of the U.S. Senate is likely to come down to a handful of tight contests in states such as Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.
- All 435 U.S. House seats are up for election in the midterms — but just 33 seats are rated a “toss-up,” according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report
- Candidates who have denied or questioned the results of the 2020 election are running for governor. secretary of state and attorney general— positions that play important roles in elections — in a number of states.
- As of Tuesday morning, 23,778,078 ballots have been cast nationwide. NBC News is tracking the early vote here. Plan your vote herelection Day is Nov. 8.
Biden to campaign for Crist and Demings in Florida
President Joe Biden heads to Florida on Tuesday to campaign for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Senate candidate Val Demings.
Biden will participate in a reception for Crist in Golden Beach at 4:45 p.m. ET before taking part in a Democratic Party rally with the candidates at Florida Memorial University at 7 p.m. ET.
Races heating up ahead of midterm electionsOct. 31, 202201:39
Highlights from Monday
Just catching up? Here's what you missed this week:
- Text messages with misleading election information hit voters in Kansas and New Jersey, prompting warnings from the secretaries of state in both states.
- Law enforcement agencies circulated bulletins warning that conspiracy theorists could become violent and commit acts of domestic terrorism related to perceptions of election fraud heading into the 2022 midterm election next week and beyond.
- A Democratic super PAC aligned with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi poured $275,000 into TV ads to shore up support for Rep. Joe Morelle, D-N.Y. for a deep-blue seat. The same trend is playing out in other blue states like California, Oregon, Connecticut and Rhode Island.