Midterm elections 2022 live updates: Biden launches final campaign swing with control of Congress at stake

Latest midterm news here
- NBC's 2022 midterm elections guide: Everything you need to know.
- President Joe Biden launches a final, four-state campaign swing, heading to New Mexico, California, Illinois and Pennsylvania.
- Biden said the midterms elections are a "defining moment" for democracy in a closing speech Wednesday night.
- As of Wednesday night, 29,354,482 ballots have been cast nationwide. NBC News is tracking the early vote here. Plan your vote here.
Obama rips into Arizona GOP candidates at rally
Former President Barack Obama skewered Arizona GOP candidates during a rally in Phoenix on Wednesday night. Obama warned that democracy is under threat in the battleground state, pointing to GOP candidates Blake Masters and Kari Lake who have pushed false claims of a stolen 2020 election.
Obama said he wouldn't have expected Lake, who he said interviewed him when he was president, to push a series of baseless of conspiracy theories as someone who worked as a local news anchor. Lake is facing Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a tight race for governor.
“It’s a little fuzzy, but I do know this — at the time, I don’t remember thinking that she was the kind of person who would push debunked COVID remedies, or promised to issue a declaration of invasion at our border, or claim without any evidence that the 2020 election was stolen,” Obama said. “I guess that stuff came later because she found it convenient, because she thought, well here’s an opportunity to get attention.”
Obama also described Masters, who is challenging Sen. Mark Kelley, D-Ariz., as a “lackey Republican politician.”
“Campaign backed by a tech billionaire whose questioned the value of democracy? Check. Wants to give tax cuts to big corporations that are jacking up prices on consumers? Check,” the former president said.
Biden launches final, four-state campaign swing
With just days left before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden is set to travel to four states, starting with New Mexico on Thursday.
Biden will deliver remarks on student debt relief at Central New Mexico Community College in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before participating in a rally for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is facing a challenge from former TV meteorologist and GOP nominee Mark Ronchetti.
Later Thursday, the president will travel to the San Diego area for an event for Rep. Mike Levin at MiraCosta College. Republican nominee Brian Maryott has gone after Levin over inflation, gas prices and rising crime.
Biden will spend part of Friday and Saturday in Chicago to campaign for Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., who is facing a stiff challenge from Republican Keith Pekau. The president will then head to Pennsylvania to campaign with former President Barack Obama for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, who faces GOP candidate Doug Mastriano, and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who is locked in a close race with Republican Mehmet Oz that could determine which party controls the Senate.
The itinerary illustrates Biden's limited political clout and suggests the president, whose approval rating remains underwater, has concluded he can be most effective by shoring up support for Democratic candidates in areas he easily won in 2020.
Highlights from Wednesday
- Just catching up? Here’s what you missed nWedensday yPresident Joe Biden cast the midterm elections as a “defining moment” for democracy as threats of political violence and voter intimidation loom large. In a speech Wednesday night, Biden sait election deniers pose an existential threat to democracy, and he doubled down on linking last week’s attack on Paul Pelosi to the Jan. 6 riot.
- Republicans contended that poll watchers in the city of Green Bay, Wis. ,werentt getting appropriate access to an early voting site, while complaints surfaced over aggressive third-party tactics inside and outside the pollingplace.e
- More than 100 state and local election jurisdictions have been waitlisted for help after contacting the federal government to ensure the digital security of their election-related systems ahead of next week's election.