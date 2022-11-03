Midterm elections 2022 live updates: Biden launches final campaign swing with control of Congress at stake

Obama rips into Arizona GOP candidates at rally

Former President Barack Obama skewered Arizona GOP candidates during a rally in Phoenix on Wednesday night. Obama warned that democracy is under threat in the battleground state, pointing to GOP candidates Blake Masters and Kari Lake who have pushed false claims of a stolen 2020 election.

Obama said he wouldn't have expected Lake, who he said interviewed him when he was president, to push a series of baseless of conspiracy theories as someone who worked as a local news anchor. Lake is facing Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a tight race for governor.

“It’s a little fuzzy, but I do know this — at the time, I don’t remember thinking that she was the kind of person who would push debunked COVID remedies, or promised to issue a declaration of invasion at our border, or claim without any evidence that the 2020 election was stolen,” Obama said. “I guess that stuff came later because she found it convenient, because she thought, well here’s an opportunity to get attention.”

Obama also described Masters, who is challenging Sen. Mark Kelley, D-Ariz., as a “lackey Republican politician.”

“Campaign backed by a tech billionaire whose questioned the value of democracy? Check. Wants to give tax cuts to big corporations that are jacking up prices on consumers? Check,” the former president said.