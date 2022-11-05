Midterm Elections 2022 live updates: Obama, Biden to rally in PA

Sen. Josh Hawley surprises crowd at Arizona GOP rally

PHOENIX, Ariz. — U.S Sen. Josh Hawley, from Missouri, surprised a large, boisterous crowd of Republican voters outside Phoenix Friday night, injecting a national boost to tight races that pit Donald Trump-endorsed candidates against Democrats backed by the Biden administration and party leadership.

Hawley, an avowed election denier, spoke ahead of Blake Masters, who is running against sitting U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, and Kari Lake, the bombastic Republican gubernatorial candidate that recently made light of the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

Joining them were Abe Hamadeh, who is running for state attorney general, and Mark Finchem, who is seeking to replace Democrat Katie Hobbs for secretary of state. Hobbs is running against Lake for the governor's mansion.

“Democrats just don’t get America,” Hawley said to thunderous applause.

“They think this country is systemically racist, they think this country is oppressive … they think something is fundamentally broken,” Hawley added. “I have news for them — there is nothing wrong with America. There is something wrong with them.”

The Republican candidates took turns bashing everyone from President Joe Biden to Nancy Pelosi and other party elites.

"Yesterday was a pinch me day. Guess who came out and attacked me? Barack Obama," Lake said, referring to the former president's speech earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Obama appeared alongside Hobbs and Kelly at a rally in Phoenix. He roasted roasted Lake for peddling election conspiracy theories and said she is not qualified for office.

Just two days later, Hawley's cameo at a GOP event galvanized an already energetic crowd Friday night, many of whom wore Trump hats and chanted “lock her up” at a passing mention of Hillary Clinton.

Masters told supporters they “are the red wave” in the upcoming election.

“You are the tip of the spear,” he said.