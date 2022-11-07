Elections 2022 live updates: Candidates make final push before midterms

McCarthy previews GOP's plans if they take the House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy offered a glimpse into the Republicans’ plans if they win the lower chamber in the midterm elections during an interview with CNN on Sunday.

McCarthy said his plans as House GOP leader would include tackling inflation, rising crime and border security — three talking points Republicans have hammered into leading up to midterms. McCarthy spoke to CNN the same day he rallied for a trio of Hispanic GOP women who are running to represent key districts along the southern border.

McCarthy also said oversight and investigations would be a key priority for a GOP-majority House, which potentially includes probes into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. He also left open the possibility of launching potential impeachment proceedings that some of his members have pushed for.

Additionally, McCarthy reiterated his vow to reinstate Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to her committee assignments after Democrats last year voted to revoke them following incendiary remarks that mused over the execution of Democratic lawmakers. Greene previously indicated that she wants a seat on the House Oversight Committee.

“She’s going to have committees to serve on, just like every other member, McCarthy told CNN. He added, "Members request different committees, and as we go through the Steering Committee, we’ll look at it.”