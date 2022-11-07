Elections 2022 live updates: Candidates make final push before midterms

Latest midterm elections news
McCarthy previews GOP's plans if they take the House
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy offered a glimpse into the Republicans’ plans if they win the lower chamber in the midterm elections during an interview with CNN on Sunday.
McCarthy said his plans as House GOP leader would include tackling inflation, rising crime and border security — three talking points Republicans have hammered into leading up to midterms. McCarthy spoke to CNN the same day he rallied for a trio of Hispanic GOP women who are running to represent key districts along the southern border.
McCarthy also said oversight and investigations would be a key priority for a GOP-majority House, which potentially includes probes into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. He also left open the possibility of launching potential impeachment proceedings that some of his members have pushed for.
Additionally, McCarthy reiterated his vow to reinstate Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to her committee assignments after Democrats last year voted to revoke them following incendiary remarks that mused over the execution of Democratic lawmakers. Greene previously indicated that she wants a seat on the House Oversight Committee.
“She’s going to have committees to serve on, just like every other member, McCarthy told CNN. He added, "Members request different committees, and as we go through the Steering Committee, we’ll look at it.”
Biden and Trump to deliver closing pitches at rallies Monday night
With one day left before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to deliver their closing pitches to voters at rallies Monday night.
Biden plans to attend virtual receptions for the Democratic National Committee this afternoon in Washington, D.C. The president then heads to Bowie State University in reliably blue Maryland to deliver remarks at a rally or gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and the Democratic Party.
Meanwhile, Trump heads to red-leaning Ohio to stump for Senate GOP candidate J.D. Vance as he makes a final push in the competitive race against Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.
PA Gov. Wolf: 'I urge counties to ensure that every vote counts'
Ahead of what could be days of vote counting, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf put out a statement Sunday urging counties to communicate with voters who “have submitted ballots with minor but potentially disqualifying errors as soon as possible and allow them to address those errors so their voices can be heard.”
Undated mail ballots have been the subject of years of legal confusion in Pennsylvania stemming from the 2020 election. The state's Supreme Court earlier this month ordered that county elections boards refrain from counting any absentee and mail-in ballots received that contained undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes. The NAACP and other groups have since sued to try and reverse the order.
- Empty debate stages become norm in Senate races.
- Vance projects confidence and Ryan predicts an upset as Ohio’s turbulent Senate race nears its end.
- A spiral of violence and fear is creating angst for many voters ahead of the midterm elections.
- Democrats catch up to GOP on enthusiasm in final NBC News poll before midterms.
- Exclusive: NAACP buys out all remaining advertising spots on Black radio stations in Arizona.