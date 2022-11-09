Midterm elections live updates: Democrats win key Pennsylvania races with House and Senate too close to call

Latest midterm election news
- Which party will control the House and Senate remains unclear as votes are still being counted and key races remain too close to call.
- Democrats outperformed expectations in their desperate defense of narrow majorities on Capitol Hill, including a key Senate win for John Fetterman in Pennsylvania. Democrat Josh Shapiro also won the state's governor's race.
- Republicans were unable to strike a decisive early victory they had counted on for control of the House Tuesday, with Sen. Lindsey Graham declaring on NBC News, “Definitely not a Republican wave, that is for darn sure."
- Still, Republicans notched wins in Florida and in the Ohio Senate race, where J.D. Vance, the “Hillbilly Elegy” author who was a searing Donald Trump critic before he converted into one of his most loyal allies, defeated Democrat Tim Ryan.
Control of Congress too close to call, but Democrats seem to dodge an expected Republican blowout
WASHINGTON — A deeply divided American electorate delivered a Congress so evenly split that partisan control remained unknown Wednesday morning — and may for some time — after Republican hopes for a major “red wave” dissipated.
Hours after polls closed, dozens of critical House and Senate races remained too close to call. It could be weeks before control of the Senate is settled if the Georgia contest between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is forced into a runoff in December.
It’s a far cry from the decisive early victory Republicans expected to sweep them into power on Capitol Hill, based on recent polls and historical trends. The GOP in anticipation had already drawn up plans to investigate and potentially even impeach President Joe Biden. Flawed candidates and concerns about abortion rights ended up proving major obstacles to Republicans, who were banking on riding dissatisfaction about the economy and Biden’s low approval ratings into power.
Three states adopt abortion protections
Voters in California, Michigan and Vermont adopted ballot measures to protect access to abortion in their states on Tuesday, following the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Voters in Kentucky and Montana, meanwhile, voted on anti-abortion ballot measures, but NBC News has not yet projected whether those initiatives will pass.
NBC News is tracking ballot measures in multiple states on a variety of issues, including firearms, marijuana, and election issues here.
Inflation and abortion topped voter concerns, edging out crime, NBC News Exit Poll finds
Americans named inflation and abortion as the most important issues driving their votes Tuesday, edging out crime despite Republicans’ hammering the issue, according to the NBC News Exit Poll.
Democrats care most about abortion rights, while Republicans are most concerned about inflation, according to the poll. Independent voters also named inflation and abortion as the most important issues determining how they cast their ballots.
Midterm voters mostly disapprove of President Joe Biden’s performance, and a plurality said they think his policies are hurting the country, the poll found. A majority of voters also said they are dissatisfied or angry about the way things are going in the U.S.
Highlights from Election Day
Just catching up? Here’s what you missed from Tuesday:
- Democrats won key Senate races in New Hampshire, Colorado and Pennsylvania, while Republicans carried those in Ohio and North Carolina.
- In Georgia, two Republicans who defied former President Donald Trump won re-election. Gov. Brian Kemp defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams for a second time and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who testified before the Jan. 6 committee about Trump's attempts to pressure him to overturn the 2020 election results, was also re-elected.
- Several House incumbents have lost their re-election bids, including Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., who built a national profile as a member of the House Jan. 6 committee; Democratic Rep. Al Lawson, who faced difficult odds after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fought to have his district redrawn to favor Republicans; and longtime GOP Rep. Steve Chabot, who lost to Democrat Greg Landsman in Ohio.
- Democrats won key governor's races in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, each defeating GOP candidates who had echoed former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud in 2020.