Live updates: Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted in home invasion

What to know about the attack
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office announced Friday morning that her husband, Paul Pelosi, had been "violently assaulted" by someone who broke into the Pelosi home in California.
- The suspect, who was taken into custody, attacked Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer, two people briefed on the incident told NBC News.
- The suspect was searching for the House speaker, two sources told NBC News.
- U.S. Capitol Police said that the House speaker was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail at the time of the break-in.
Biden 'praying' for Paul Pelosi, White House says
The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following the attack on her husband.
"This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected," the White House said in a statement. It added that Biden is "praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family."
"The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected," the White House said.
Senate leaders decry the violence
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., condemned the assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul.
Schumer, one of the House Speaker's closest working partners in Washington, blasted the attack on Paul Pelosi as a "dastardly act" and said he expressed his "deepest concern and heartfelt wishes" to the Pelosi family Friday morning.
McConnell tweeted that he was "horrified and disgusted" by the news. He added that he was "grateful to hear" Paul Pelosi was expected to make a full recovery, "and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case."
San Francisco police to hold news conference soon
San Francisco's chief of police, William Scott, is expected to address the media soon on the attack, according to police.
Pelosi's husband attacked by someone searching for her: sources
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was hospitalized Friday after a home intruder “violently assaulted” him with a hammer, according to the Democratic leader’s office and two sources briefed on the incident.
But the suspect was really searching for the House Speaker, who was not there at the time, two sources told NBC News.
According to the sources, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi and shouted: “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” — an echo of the chants that rang through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters attempted to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.
Paul Pelosi was severely beaten but he is expected to make a full recovery, a spokesman for the California Democrat said.