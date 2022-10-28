Live updates: Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted in home invasion

Biden 'praying' for Paul Pelosi, White House says

The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following the attack on her husband.

"This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected," the White House said in a statement. It added that Biden is "praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family."

"The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected," the White House said.