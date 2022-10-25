Oz and Fetterman debate live updates: Watch PA Senate candidates face off

Fetterman and Oz are set to debate in Pennsylvania’s high-stakes Senate race

The biggest moment in perhaps the year’s most important election — one that could determine partisan control of the U.S. Senate — happens here Tuesday night.

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic lieutenant governor, will face Republican Mehmet Oz, a celebrity TV doctor, in the only debate of the race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.

The stakes are incredibly high. Polling leads Fetterman had over the summer have shrunk to statistical ties within the margin of error, following more than $35 million in GOP ads, many of which have painted him as soft on crime.

And, outside of events he’s held in recent weeks as he has assumed a more rigorous public schedule, it will be many voters’ first opportunity to see and hear Fetterman since he suffered a stroke just days before the May primary. The Democrat, who disclosed he is facing speech and auditory processing struggles, common for patients recovering from a stroke, has done few interviews since then.

