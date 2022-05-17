Primary Election 2022 live updates: Key races to watch in PA, NC, KY, ID, OR

SEE NEW POSTS

Pennsylvania primaries preview midterms abortion rights fight In the weeks since a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion showed the court on the verge of overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which has protected the constitutional right to abortion for nearly a half-century, debate over the future of abortion rights has permeated Pennsylvania's elections ahead of Tuesday's primaries while activists on both sides assess next moves. With the threat of abortion rights' being cut, Democrats are looking for the issue to invigorate a base that has yet to recapture the momentum they generated during Trump's term. Republicans, on the cusp of achieving a long-sought goal of overturning Roe, have downplayed its electoral significance but pledged sweeping changes. Nowhere will that debate play out more sharply than in the battle for governor, in which Josh Shapiro, the state attorney general who is running uncontested for the Democratic nomination, has pledged to veto any legislation that would curtail abortion rights that might hit his desk. Republicans control both chambers of the Legislature, and Democrats haven't held a single chamber since 2010. Read more here.





Barnette says she'll back GOP nominee if she loses Kathy Barnette, locked in what polls suggest is a three-way tie for the Republican Senate nomination in Pennsylvania, said she would back whichever candidate voters choose Tuesday. Barnette, after losing a congressional race in 2020 by nearly 20 points, baselessly claimed fraud, launching a hunt that eventually attracted the attention of national figures in the election denial movement. Asked by NBC News whether voters could trust the process and the results of Tuesday's elections, Barnette said, "Make sure you're coming out and voting. Don't allow anything to discourage you, every single Republican. You need to be at these polls today." Asked if she would back the Republican nominee for Senate "win or lose," Barnette said she would. However, Barnette on Monday suggested she wouldn't back rivals Mehmet Oz or David McCormick if she loses. "I have no intention of supporting globalists," she said during an interview with SiriusXM's Breitbart News Daily, adding, "I don't think we have room to just vote for any old warm body with an 'R' next to their name. I think we can do better than that."





Gisele Fetterman casts ballot, says husband will be 'back on the trail soon' In Braddock, Pa., Fetterman's hometown, his wife Gisele voted at a local polling place Tuesday morning. "We feel very good about today," she said after voting. "I think he will get to celebrate soon." Gisele Fetterman told reporters her husband, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for Senate, will be voting in the primary and will "be back on the trail soon" after resting and recovering from a stroke, though she didn't have an exact date. "This is the seat that could decide very much the future of our country and where we go on issues that he's worked so hard on for the last two decades," she said. "So it's a very important seat. It's very serious."





'Hot mess' Madison Cawthorn faces judgment day in North Carolina In little more than a year in Congress, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., has become famous in political circles. On Tuesday, that could cost him his job. "He's a hot mess," Susan Newman, 53, a teacher from nearby Laurel Park who voted for Cawthorn two years ago, said in the parking lot of an Ingles grocery store. "I really don't see him doing anything in the district — and he just keeps getting in trouble." That sentiment, echoed by several voters here who spoke to NBC News, suggests Cawthorn is in danger of getting the boot in Tuesday's hotly contested Republican primary for the 11th District seat. Read more here.





Trump waded into GOP primaries. Democrats hope he sticks around. Donald Trump has inserted himself into the Republican primaries this week in Pennsylvania, much to the chagrin of some GOP members there, who think he may have picked the wrong candidates and needlessly shuffled the race. Democrats, however, aren't so sure they've got a problem with the former president making himself an outsize figure in the races there or nationwide, as they try to leverage his divisiveness to their advantage in yet another election. Democrats are largely still trying to settle on exactly what role Trump should play in their campaigns as they defend razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate this fall. Read more here.





