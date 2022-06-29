Mississippi Rep. Michael Guest, who voted for Jan. 6 commission, wins GOP primary runoff

WASHINGTON — Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., survived in a primary runoff Tuesday, NBC News projects, after he angered supporters of former President Donald Trump by voting in May 2021 to establish an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Guest, a two-term incumbent from the state's 3rd District, came in second to Michael Cassidy in the first round of voting on June 7.

But Cassidy was forced to defend his onetime support for a Medicare-for-All-style health insurance program in the runoff. Though Cassidy distanced himself from the position, it was archived on his campaign’s website.

Guest's vote in 2021 was for a never-chartered independent commission, not the House select committee probing the Capitol attack, which held its sixth public hearing Tuesday.

If the the awkward timing hurt Guest, it wasn’t enough to prevent him from winning re-election.

In the state's Gulf Coast-based 4th district, embattled Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., was fighting to hold off challenger Mike Ezell.

Palazzo, a six-term incumbent and member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, faces a House ethics investigation into potential misuse of campaign funds.

Ezell, a longtime local sheriff and former county chair for Trump, hounded Palazzo over the ethics probe and for being absent from both the district and the House chamber.

Several times during the current Congress, Palazzo wrote letters to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., designating colleagues to vote for him by proxy because the Covid pandemic prevented him from participating in person.

In the first round of voting on June 7, Palazzo came in first among seven candidates with 31.6 percent of the vote — but failed to hit the majority threshold to avoid a runoff. Ezell advanced by coming in second with 25.1 percent of the vote.

NBC News has not yet projected a winner in that race.