Rep. Jerry Nadler beats Rep. Carolyn Maloney in New York House primary

Incumbent Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., defeated his longtime colleague Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., in Tuesday’s Democratic primary race for New York’s newly-drawn 12th Congressional District, NBC News projects.

He’s nearly guaranteed in November’s general election to win the heavily Democratic district, which merged Manhattan’s Upper West Side and Upper East Side into one.

Polls released ahead of the primary election showed Nadler had the edge. An Emerson College survey released last Thursday found 43% of eligible voters supported him, compared to 24% for Maloney. Fourteen percent said they supported the other Democratic contender, Attorney Suraj Patel, while 19% were still undecided.

The two New Yorkers were both elected to Congress in 1992, serving in the House for more than 30 years. Both hold major roles in Democratic leadership. Nadler chairs the powerful House Judiciary Committee, where he oversaw the proceedings for both impeachments of former President Donald Trump.

Maloney, meanwhile, has served as chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform where she has also led probes into a range of issues, many of which arose during the Trump administration. One of her top priorities now is investigating the classified documents the FBI recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in early August. Maloney and another committee chairman have requested a “damage assessment” of the classified documents seized from the former president’s Florida resort.

If Republicans take back the House, Nadler will lose his committee gavel and likely serve as a ranking member.

Nadler had the advantage in endorsements, though both were supported by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the Human Rights Campaign and the Jewish Democratic Council of America. The New York Times backed him in an editorial ahead of the primary, and he received support from more prominent names like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

Maloney was endorsed by EMILY’s List, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), songwriter Carole King and feminist and activist Gloria Steinem, among others.

Nadler’s current 10th Congressional District spans from the Upper West Side, down to Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn. Maloney’s current 12th Congressional District covers the east side of Manhattan, a small portion of Brooklyn, Roosevelt Island and part of Queens.

The new map, drawn by a court-appointed expert and approved by a New York judge in May, pulled together much of the Upper West Side and Upper East Side to form the new 12th Congressional District. It set up a clash between the two longtime lawmakers.

Second quarter fundraising reports found that Maloney had the leg up with $1.5 million raised and nearly $2.1 million cash on hand while Nadler had raised $521,000 and had $1.2 million cash on hand.

Both Democrats have shared largely similar views in Congress and recently both shared awkward moments on the debate stage as they considered whether President Joe Biden should run for re-election in 2024. Nadler said it was “too early to say,” especially before the midterm elections. Maloney said she didn’t think he’d run again.