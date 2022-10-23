In Nevada, national Republicans exude optimism over Senate takeover: 'People are fed up'

RENO, Nev. — With just over two weeks until the midterm elections, Republicans are feeling bullish about winning the Senate — and the chairs of two major GOP groups are already crediting early investments in races for their rising prospects.

In an interview with NBC News after they campaigned for Adam Laxalt on Saturday, Republican National Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Rick Scott said that pouring money into battlegrounds earlier in the campaign helped define Democrats, like incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who for weeks has failed to pull ahead of Laxalt in polling.

The Nevada Senate race remains within the margin of error, but McDaniel called Scott’s aggressive early spending critical to having blunt attacks from Democrats, when the national conversation centered on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

“Because of that spend, which was strategically and tactically done, it put us in a position where we came in the fall and didn’t have such big deficits. [Then] once our candidates had the money to get on TV, they closed the gap," McDaniel said. Scott “will have all the credit for that decision when we win back the Senate.”

Asked if Scott deserved more credit than longtime Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., whose PAC has spent profusely since Labor Day to resuscitate campaigns like Republican J.D. Vance in Ohio, McDaniel and Scott both quickly called it a “team sport,” without specifically naming McConnell, despite his group’s sizable investments.

The positive public face among the leaders is a sign that in the final weeks of the midterms they are attempting to — at least temporarily — put behind them a public clash between Scott and McConnell that played out all summer. Some Republicans have expressed frustration over Scott, saying he spent too much too soon while his group’s fundraising this year fell behind the pace it held in previous campaign years.

But now — as Democrats fumble for a cohesive response to intensifying voter concern over the economy and inflation amid races tightening in critical battlegrounds — Republicans are feeling strident about their prospects in battleground states like Nevada and Georgia, which McDaniel identified Saturday as the two best pickup opportunities for the party.

The renewed energy among Republicans played out Saturday as the crowd gleefully clapped and pumped their fists at a Reno "Get out the Vote" rally, where about 50 people stuffed into a suite in an industrial park against the backdrop of a giant hanging American flag.

Laxalt predicted a Republican victory, saying in reality the race is not as close as it seems because supporters, he contended, are refusing to take part in polls.

“I’m here to tell you that people are fed up,” Laxalt told the crowd. He cited “Ignore the polls and ignore the the media. This is a most upset electorate we’ve ever experienced in our lifetime.”

The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Laxalt up by a razor thin 1.2% — within the margin of error.

For her part, Cortez Masto told NBC News that the voters she talks to are worried about Republicans repealing reproductive rights and the economy, as well as issues tied to climate, like combating wildfires and drought.

She held up the bipartisan infrastructure package that Congress passed, saying it provides crucial assistance to Nevada for jobs, manufacturing as well as funding to combat droughts and wildfires. “You gotta remember that Nevadans feel strongly about those issues,” she said in an interview this week.

Cortez Masto, the first-ever Latina elected to the Senate, scoffed when asked about Laxalt's contention that he's eating into her Latino support. “Well he also went around this state peddling the Big Lie and conspiracies — he’s a liar when it comes to that, we know that,” she said, pointing to Laxalt’s previous comments that the 2020 election was “rigged.”

On abortion, she added: “He has taken positions that are in opposition to what Nevadans want.”