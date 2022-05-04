Ohio Gov. DeWine prevails in contentious GOP primary, NBC News projects

CINCINNATI — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has survived a Republican primary, NBC News projects, besting a trio of challengers who had attempted to stir anger over his aggressive pandemic management and doubts about his conservative credentials.

DeWine, 75, will face the winner of a bitter Democratic primary in a GOP-leaning state that former President Donald Trump won twice by 8 percentage points.

Just before 8:30 p.m. ET, DeWine was leading his challengers by more than 30 points, and was ahead in all but one county in which results have been reported.

Trump did not get involved in Ohio’s primary for governor. But it wasn’t for lack of effort on the part of former Rep. Jim Renacci, who had hoped to draw his attention and endorsement by hiring former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale as a top adviser.

Though Renacci had served in Congress and ran statewide as an unsuccessful Senate candidate in 2018, political novice Joe Blystone — a farmer and restaurateur recognizable by his signature cowboy hat and long beard — waged a surprisingly strong campaign that split the anti-DeWine vote. A fourth candidate, former state legislator Ron Hood, was less of a factor.

DeWine had been one of the first governors in the country to close schools and businesses in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. At first, his approach earned bipartisan praise and boosted his approval ratings. Eventually, the base of his party grew restless with the mandates. As DeWine pulled back, Democrats accused him of caving to pro-Trump extremists on the right wing.

“I think we had a very balanced approach where we want to protect lives and also protect people’s livelihoods,” DeWine told NBC News in an interview last week.

Renacci and other Republicans lumped DeWine’s pandemic moves in with those made by liberal Democratic governors such as New York’s Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last year after sexual harassment allegations surfaced, and California’s Gavin Newsom, who survived a recall vote last year. In early 2021, Ohio’s GOP-controlled Legislature passed a law — and then overrode DeWine’s veto of it — that limits the power a governor has to manage public health crises.

DeWine’s efforts to reinforce his conservatism included his decision to send state highway patrol troopers to the U.S.-Mexico border and campaign ads that railed against President Joe Biden and inflation. He also held up Intel’s plans to build a $20 billion semiconductor plant in the Columbus suburbs, which will be aided by a substantial package of state incentives, as a sign that Ohio remains business-friendly.

The clash DeWine faced in Ohio mirrored one faced earlier this year by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican who in his bid for a third term fended off challengers on the right who were unhappy with how he handled the pandemic. Abbott, who had Trump’s endorsement, won his primary easily. Abbott endorsed DeWine last month.