Pennsylvania sues county election boards over refusal to certify primary results

Pennsylvania officials on Tuesday sued election boards in three counties over their refusal to certify results from the state's May 17 primary in the latest sign of brewing legal battles heading into the November midterm elections.

The Pennsylvania Department of State and acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman, a Democrat, asked a state court to compel the counties to certify their primary results in a dispute that's centered on undated mail-in ballots.

“Three boards of elections refuse to execute their mandatory duty to certify the results of the 2022 primary election based on a full and accurate count of every lawfully cast vote,” state officials wrote in their lawsuit.

In a 21-page filing, officials asked the Commonwealth Court in Pennsylvania to order the elections boards in Berks, Fayette and Lancaster counties to certify results to include absentee and mail-in ballots cast by qualified voters without a handwritten date to avoid further "delaying resolution of the 2022 primary election."

NBC News has reached out to representatives in all three counties for comment.

The lawsuit comes about a month after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for election officials in Pennsylvania to count mail-in ballots from voters who failed to fill in the date on their ballot envelopes.

It also comes on the heels of a similar standoff in New Mexico involving GOP commissioners in Otero County who refused to certify primary results, citing unfounded concerns about voting machines. The county uses voting machines made by Dominion, according to the Associated Press, which former President Donald Trump spread baseless theories about in order to push his claims of a stolen election in 2020. The commissioners eventually certified the results, following a state Supreme Court order.

In Pennsylvania, all but three of the state's 67 boards of election provided the certified returns requested by the state, according to Tuesday's lawsuit. Berks, Fayette and Lancaster counties "still refuse to include those ballots in their certification" in violation of the state's election code, the lawsuit states, referring to undated mail-in ballots.

Trump, who narrowly lost Pennsylvania to President Joe Biden in 2020, has made repeated false claims about voting by mail.