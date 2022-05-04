Republican Max Miller wins House primary in Ohio

Max Miller, a White House and campaign aide under former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary in Ohio’s newly drawn 7th Congressional District on Tuesday, NBC News projects.

Just after 9 p.m. ET., Miller led the field with roughly 70 percent of the vote counted so far. He faced a trio of primary opponents, none of whom topped 15 percent of the vote.

Miller had initially won Trump’s backing when he opted to challenge Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, in the state’s 16th District. Gonzalez, who backed the former president’s impeachment last year following the Capitol riot and his broad attempt to overthrow President Joe Biden’s victory, announced in September he would retire rather than seek reelection.

After a prolonged redistricting battle, Miller was drawn into the 7th District in a matchup that featured Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio. Last month, Gibbs announced he will retire at the end of his term, clearing the way for a Miller victory.

Miller hails from a family of prominent real estate developers in Cleveland. He is accused by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, his former girlfriend, of physical abuse. Miller has denied the allegation and filed a lawsuit accusing her of making libelous, defamatory and false statements.